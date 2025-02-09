Climbing Tal's Hill
Astros 2025 Spring Training Schedule & How to Watch the Games on TV

ByEric Cole|
Houston Astros v Miami Marlins
Houston Astros v Miami Marlins | Rich Storry/GettyImages

Spring training is coming up rather quickly and Houston Astros fans have a lot to look forward to. Yes, this incarnation of the squad is going to be without Justin Verlander, Kyle Tucker, Ryan Pressly, and (probably) Alex Bregman. However, Houston also has a pair of high profile additions in Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes, as well as a slew of prospects to check out in camp.

Unlike the regular season, keeping up with what is going on in spring training can be non-trivial. Not all games are televised and the individual game information can be difficult to parse, even for those who are on the ground in Florida taking in some early-spring baseball.

Houston Astros 2025 Spring Training Schedule with How to Watch options

Below, you will find the complete Astros spring training schedule. As always, the weather down in Florida can cause havoc with the scheduling, but this is a good starting point for anyone who desires to keep track of Houston's Grapefruit League opponents.

Of note, the exact TV schedule for spring training has not been released. It's safe to assume, however, that some games will air on Space City Home Network like 2024. Check back for further television details at a later date.

Date

Opponent

Time (EST)

TV Options (if any)

February 22, 2025

vs. Nationals

1:05 PM

February 22, 2025

@ Mets

1:10 PM

February 23, 2025

@ Cardinals

1:05 PM

February 24, 2025

vs. Marlins

1:05 PM

February 25, 2025

vs. Mets

1:05 PM

February 26, 2025

@ Nationals

1:05 PM

February 27, 2025

@ Mets

1:10 PM

February 28, 2025

vs. Cardinals

1:05 PM

March 1, 2025

@ Yankees

1:05 PM

March 2, 2025

vs. Nationals

1:05 PM

March 3, 2025

@ Marlins

1:10 PM

March 5, 2025

vs. Cardinals

1:05 PM

March 6, 2025

@ Mets

6:10 PM

March 7, 2025

@ Cardinals

6:05 PM

March 8, 2025

vs. Yankees

6:05 PM

March 9, 2025

vs. Marlins

1:05 PM

March 10, 2025

@ Blue Jays

1:07 PM

March 11, 2025

vs. Mets

1:05 PM

March 12, 2025

@ Nationals

1:05 PM

March 13, 2025

vs. Cardinals

1:05 PM

March 13, 2025

@ Marlins

1:10 PM

March 14, 2025

vs. Blue Jays

6:05 PM

March 15, 2025

vs. Marlins

12:05 PM

March 16, 2025

@ Mets

1:10 PM

March 18, 2025

vs. Nationals

6:05 PM

March 19, 2025

vs. Mets

6:05 PM

March 20, 2025

@ Marlins

1:10 PM

March 21, 2025

@ Cardinals

1:05 PM

March 22, 2025

vs. Marlins

6:05 PM

March 23, 2025

@ Nationals

12:05 PM

Astros Spring Training Tickets: How to Attend games in 2025

CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, Houston's spring training home stadium, and the Astros' official website are the easiest places to get tickets to Astros Grapefruit League games. Of note, the Astros' spring games against the New York Yankees seem to be in high-demand, so if you're interested, it would be a wise move to get those tickets early in order to avoid higher prices last minute.

The Astros begin playing spring training games on February 22nd and wrap up play less than a week before Opening Day. Get ready for an exciting season of Astros baseball.

