5 sudden player opt-outs that could land on the Astros' offseason radar

The first week of the offseason is almost always reserved for housecleaning items, as teams and players finalize their decision for any 2026 contract options. The Houston Astros are mostly spared from that drama, as the biggest piece of news this week has been Framber Valdez declaring his free agent status.

Valdez, along with the other players with expiring contracts, can sign with a new team as early as Thursday. A handful of players will be added to the free-agent class this week, and that could open new avenues for the Houston Astros to improve their roster this offseason.

These 5 opt-outs just gave the Astros a new offseason opportunity

Brandon Woodruff - Milwaukee Brewers

At the center of the Astros' offseason is the question of how they will replace Valdez. Recent contract projections have Valdez's number inch closer to the $200MM threshold, and there isn't a scenario where that deal will be through a return to Houston. Brandon Woodruff has been an anchor in the Milwaukee Brewers' rotation, but declined the mutual option in his deal for 2026. Given recent availability concerns, Woodruff won't be in the top tier of pitchers to get paid this offseason, and that could have the Astros calling.

Lucas Giolito - Boston Red Sox

The Houston Astros are no strangers to being able to fix a veteran pitcher, and that could have Lucas Giolito on their radar this offseason. Giolito declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox, becoming a free agent after posting a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts last season. Giolito's underlying metrics suggest he isn't quite the pitcher he was when he was the ace of the Chicago White Sox, but he could be a cheap option for the Astros as they look to address their need in the rotation.

Cody Bellinger - New York Yankees

No surprise, but Cody Bellinger opted out of the final year of his deal with the New York Yankees. Hitting 29 home runs with a 125 wRC+, Bellinger likely will be looking for the long-term contract that alluded him the last time he was a free agent. That could place the Houston Astros out of his bidding, but if they find the financial space, he would be a clear answer for their need in the outfield.

Pete Alonso - New York Mets

The Pete Alonso-to-the-Astros rumors have already been hot and heavy this offseason. Alonso has opted out of his contract with the New York Mets and will look to cash on his rebound season in 2025. It's hard to map out how the Astros could fit Alonso on their roster, and they may have a harder time fitting his contract into their ledger.

Shota Imanaga - Chicago Cubs

At the start of the 2025 season, it would have been a thoughtless exercise to circle Shota Imanaga as a free-agent target for the Astros. Imanaga was the de facto ace of the Cubs' rotation, and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Cubs would exercise his club option, which was essentially a three-year extension worth $57MM. Imanaga struggled considerably to close out the season, and a once-easy decision turned into a complex one for the Cubs. The Cubs declined the club option, and after declining a $15MM player option, Imanaga is suddenly a free agent. The Astros could have interest as the team to fix him.