5 players who are entering their final days as a member of the 2025 Astros

The 2025 season is nearing an end, and while the Houston Astros are eyeing another playoff run in October, there will be a shift in focus to the offseason. It may not be as transformative an offseason as it was last winter, when the Astros let Alex Bregman walk in free agency and traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

As the departures of Bregman and Tucker proved, the Astros aren't afraid of letting key veteran players walk out the door at the end of the season. The silver lining is that this offseason, there really only is one key departure that feels inevitable. That said, several players are in their final days with the team.

Here are the Astros who fans should expect to leave after the 2025 season

Framber Valdez, SP

Perhaps the biggest imminent departure from the Astros is starting pitcher Framber Valdez. Valdez has positioned himself to be the top free-agent starting pitcher on the market this offseason, but the recent controversy with César Salazar seems to have soured some teams on the veteran starting pitcher. Unless his asking price drops dramatically, it's hard to imagine the Astros will bring Valdez back after this season.

Luis Garcia, SP

Houston Astros fans have barely seen Luis Garcia since 2023. Just when it seemed that he was ready to return and have an impact on the backend of the Astros' starting rotation to finish the season, Garcia has landed back on the IL with an elbow injury. Eligible for arbitration this offseason, Garcia seems like a clear non-tender candidate for the Astros.

Christian Walker, 1B

Reuniting with Carlos Correa at the MLB trade deadline has created a roster conundrum for the Astros after this season. The Astros are facing a crowded infield that includes Correa, Jeremy Peña, Isaac Paredes, and Christian Walker. Trading Walker feels like the easiest move for the Astros, clearing first base for Paredes with Correa remaining at third base.

Brendan Rodgers, 2B

Injuries have limited Brendan Rodgers' only season in Houston to just 128 plate appearances, and it would seem that is all there will be. In a world where the Astros did not bring back Correa, perhaps it would have made sense to bring back the veteran for a potential bench role. Alas, this is an easy decision.

Chas McCormick, OF

The return of Yordan Alvarez and trading for Jesus Sanchez at the trade deadline squeezed Chas McCormick out of playing time during the second half of the season. A non-tender candidate this offseason, it feels like the Astros will move on from the 30-year-old outfielder instead of going through the arbitration process.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill