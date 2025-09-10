Luis Garcia’s latest injury just sealed his fate with Astros one way or another

The Houston Astros are likely preparing for bad news when it comes to the status of starting pitcher Luis Garcia. Garcia, who recently made his return from Tommy John surgery, left his start against the Blue Jays on Tuesday early with what the Astros described as elbow discomfort. While the Astros were mum on the injury, the impression was that Garcia likely will be headed back to the IL.

After missing all of the 2024 season and most of this season, there was hope that Garcia's return would stabilize the backend of their rotation. With bad news likely on the way for Spencer Arrighetti, the setback for Garcia continues to expose how the organization has handled injuries. Astros pitchers have gotten hurt at an alarming rate this season, and it would seem their recovery is being botched by the team's medical staff.

That is a conversation that needs to be had this offseason, which is also a time when it seems likely that Garcia's time with the Astros will come to an end. Garcia is eligible for arbitration this offseason, and given that he has only pitched 33 innings over the last three years, the 28-year-old seems like a clear candidate to be non-tendered.

Luis Garcia’s fate with Astros may be sealed after this latest setback

It certainly would be an ending that Astros fans wouldn't have imagined when Garcia made his debut with the team in 2020. Over his first three seasons in Houston, Garcia was on the ascent toward being at the top of the Astros' rotation for years to come, but that came to an abrupt halt in 2023, making only six starts before going down with an elbow injury.

It's an outcome that will remind the Astros that they must be in the market for a starting pitcher this offseason. Hunter Brown has taken over as the team's ace, and it doesn't appear that Framber Valdez will be back after this season. The Astros will have several pitchers still on the mend as the 2026 season starts, and that is something they must account for in every decision they make this winter.

