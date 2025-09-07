Buried injury update on Astros' offseason addition should spell end of Houston tenure

Injuries have defined the Houston Astros' 2025 season, and it would seem that will be the prevailing theme of Brendan Rodgers' first, and likely, only season in Houston. Originally trying to work his way back from an oblique strain in June, Rodgers suffered a scary setback during his rehab assignment when he collided with a teammate. The result was a concussion and nasal fracture for the veteran second baseman, and in working his way back from that injury, he appears to have suffered another setback.

Buried on the Astros' injury update provided earlier this week was that Rodgers' current minor-league rehab assignment has been halted due to lumbar spine inflammation.

Injury updates from the Astros: pic.twitter.com/eG03WeGPQl — Mark Berman (@MarkBerman_) September 2, 2025

The expectation remains that the Astros will trade one of Paredes, Jeremy Pena, or Christian Walker to clear their crowded infield picture. With that scenario in mind, it also seems very likely that the Astros will be willing to let Rodgers walk once he hits free agency after the season.

Astros’ hidden injury update makes it clear Brendan Rodgers' time is running out

Even before this latest setback for Rodgers, the Astros were already facing a crowded infield picture after this season. The trade for Carlos Correa at the trade deadline has led to some questions about the construction of the infield once Isaac Paredes returns from injury. A return that suddenly looks like it may be happening before the end of the season.

Signed as a late addition to the Astros' roster at the start of spring training, Rodgers, when healthy, wasn't the answer at second base that the team was hoping he would be. In 128 plate appearances before the injuries derailed his season, Rodgers was slashing .191/.266/.278 with a wRC+ of 54. Making things even worse for Rodgers was the fact that he was striking out nearly 36 percent of the time.

It's hard to imagine a scenario where Rodgers returns to the field for the Astros before the end of the season, and with that, it seems that his time in Houston will come to a forgettable end.

