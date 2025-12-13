5 players the Astros can go after now that the 2025 Winter Meetings have wrapped

The Houston Astros had a quiet time in Orlando, foregoing making any significant moves during the Winter Meetings. That might seem like a bad thing, but the annual event was uncharacteristically slow overall, with few big deals being handed out.

As frustrating as it is to watch the team sit on the sidelines, the good news is that there's still time. Of course, the budget is tight, and there's a chance we don't see much of anything, but there are still a number of players out there who could fit Houston's needs and budget.

This is the short-list that Dana Brown should get to work on, and if he can bring in even a couple of these player, the club will be in a much stronger position for 2026.

5 players the Astros need to pursue following the Winter Meetings

Freddy Peralta, Brewers starting pitcher

Houston's greatest need is a Robin to Hunter Brown's Batman atop the rotation, and no player in free agency or the trade block is a better fit than Freddy Peralta. In fact, the Astros are one of several teams confirmed to be engaging in talks with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 29-year-old right-hander's services.

Making just $8 million in the final year of his deal, Peralta fits the budget and leaves room for follow-up moves to further strengthen the squad. The only issue is whether or not the Astros have enough high-end talent to win a bidding war.

History has shown that aces in their walk years don't fetch much on the trade market, and we don't have to look far back into the past to see that the Brewers didn't get very much for Corbin Burnes when they were in this exact same situation a couple of years ago. Still, supply and demand might win out and drive Peralta's price tag higher than Houston can afford. Until that becomes clear, however, the Astros should be in hot pursuit until the very end.

Brendan Donovan, Cardinals infielder

Another prime trade target, St. Louis Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan, is someone the Astros have had interest in since last year's trade deadline. Following the Sonny Gray trade, it appears that the Cardinals are more interested in selling assets now than they were in July.

Donovan is a perfect fit for Houston. The Astros had the second-fewest plate appearances from left-handed hitters in 2025, and those lefties posted a league-worst .653 OPS. Donovan helps on both fronts.

Furthermore, he brings with him a positional versatility that would help Houston balance all of its moving parts. Donovan can play second in a time-share with Jose Altuve, but he can also help out in left field. Additionally, he can play a little shortstop or third base in a pinch.

He'll make around $5.5 million in arbitration in 2026, and is under team control for 2027 as well, making him extremely affordable, payroll-wise. He's also never posted a wRC+ below 115, finally giving Houston a competent left-handed bat alongside Yordan Alvarez in the lineup.

Zac Gallen, free agent starting pitcher

Zac Gallen truly comes down to cost. If the 30-year-old right-hander is willing to take an affordable, short-term deal in free agency to rebuild his value following a disastrous 2025 campaign that saw him post a 4.83 ERA, the Astros should be interested.

After all, from 2022 through 2024, Gallen pitched like a legitimate top-of-the-rotation arm, posting a 3.20 ERA in that span, which was good for 13th in baseball among qualified starters. If you can find a way to get him back to that form, he'd be a dream next to Hunter Brown.

However, there were some reasons to be concerned by his 2025 performance that saw his strikeouts drop and his homers skyrocket. If that's who he is moving forward, paying him sizable money will be a mistake. At the end of the day, he makes sense, but only at a certain price.

David Peterson, Mets starting pitcher

Who really knows what's going on with the New York Mets these days? No team is having a worse offseason than them, with Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz defecting from Queens. Presumably, they're still on the hunt for an ace for their rotation while also in need of an outfielder, and are willing to trade from their glut of mid-rotation starters to achieve these goals.

That includes David Peterson, who is someone the Astros should be circling. After all, aside from a No. 2, there isn't a lefty to speak of in Houston's rotation options.

Peterson followed up an impressive 2024 in which he posted a 2.90 ERA with a less-than-stellar 4.22 mark in 2025. Still, he's a solid-enough No. 3 or No. 4, and with a projected arbitration number of around $7.5 million in his final year of team control, he'd fit into the budget. Jake Meyers could be of interest to the Mets, and that kind of swing should get serious consideration.

Willi Castro, free agent infielder

Versatility is a need for Houston, and a Swiss Army knife or two on the bench could better help the club withstand injuries. That's where Willi Castro comes in. A switch-hitter with the versatility to play all over the infield and the outfield, he could help bring balance to the lineup.

After two-and-a-half above-average years with the bat in Minnesota, Castro cratered hard following the deadline deal that sent him to the Chicago Cubs. That could work out in the Astros' favor, allowing them to swoop in and nab him on the cheap.

Castro isn't the kind of earth-shattering move that changes a club's fortunes, but winning teams have versatile chess pieces they can rely on, and that's something Houston could certainly use after losing Mauricio Dubón and Ramon Urias this winter.