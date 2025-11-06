The Houston Astros have developed a bad habit of late in free agency. GM Dana Brown and the Astros front office have become suckers for aging Major League stars who, while talented, are ripe for regression. Astros fans know this fact all too well.

During the 2022-23 offseason, in an effort to replace Yuli Gurriel, Houston signed former AL MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year, $58.5 million contract. That blew up in their face, and $19 million-worth of salary was spent on his ghost in 2025. Just last winter, the Astros inked Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal. That does not look to be aging well either.

There's sure to be some temptation on the part of Brown and Co. to do the same this offseason. Though some may suggest that the third time's a charm, others wouldn't bet on it. Which five free agents could set the Astros up for failure once again?

5 familiar free agent mistakes the Astros can't afford to repeat

J.T. Realmuto, catcher

Victor Caratini is a free agent this offseason, and while a reunion seems likely, it's still uncertain. J.T. Realmuto will enter the free agent market this offseason after a long and storied run with the Philadelphia Phillies. But the former Gold Glove Award-winner is nowhere near the player he used to be during his prime, and age has a way of catching up to backstops rather quickly.

Pete Alonso, first baseman

The rumors are bound to start swirling at any moment, but the Astros may want to think twice before throwing their name into the Pete Alonso sweepstakes. The Astros have already overpaid for a first baseman twice in the last half-decade. Do they really want to do it a third time?

Gleyber Torres, infielder

The Detroit Tigers took a flier on Gleyber Torres last offseason after his struggles in the Bronx, and the former New York Yankees infielder turned it into an All-Star campaign. Is Torres poised to take off like so many have after leaving the Big Apple, or will he come crashing back down to earth in 2026? The Astros should avoid finding out for themselves.

Trent Grisham, outfielder

Speaking of New York, Trent Grisham experienced arguably the best season of his career in 2025. He set career marks in home runs (34), RBI (74), and OPS+ (125). This all after a season in which he only played 76 games and hit .190/.290/.385. Believe it or not, Grisham is also likely to have a qualifying offer tied to his signing. That's a hard pass.

Jack Flaherty, starting pitcher

If Jack Flaherty opts out of his contract, he'll be sure to attract a number of suitors. The Astros — looking for another frontline starter to pair with Hunter Brown — must avoid falling into the trap. Flaherty racked up strikeouts in 2025 (188), but he lost the zip on his fastball, and a number of metrics are trending in the wrong direction.