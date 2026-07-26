5 Astros who will be off 40-man roster if Dana Brown feels the pressure at 2026 trade deadline

The Houston Astros appear to be approaching the 2026 trade deadline with the mindset they always have when approaching summer's tentpole event. Selling is something Jim Crane appears to be allergic to, and every indication is that the Astros will be buyers. Still, as was the case with the Lance McCullers Jr. trade, scenarios exist where Houston threads the needle.

Adding a level of complexity to the Astros' situation is that from a record standpoint, they're a team that can take advantage of a seller's market. But between Crane's desires and Dana Brown likely needing a postseason run to save his job, the Astros being exclusive sellers likely can be ruled out.

These Astros might be shipped out if 2026 trade deadline is Dana Brown's last

There's going to be some shuffling on the Astros' 40-man roster leading up to the deadline. Note, that this isn't a list of all the players that are going to be off the roster by the morning of August 4, and there's no guarantees with any of these players. If nothing else, these are players who could be in jeopardy if things become unhinged for Dana Brown over the next several days.

Bryan Abreu

Don't look now but Bryan Abreu has flashed signs of his former self. The whole season has been a struggle, but as of this past Sunday, he strung together five scoreless innings. Certainly a good sign, but the reality of the situation is that he sports an ERA over 5.00 and he's a free agent after the season. The Astros could get something for Abreu at the deadline, even if it's pennies on the dollar, while not ruining their odds of remaining in contention this season.

AJ Blubaugh

Even with the Astros giving off the impression of being a buyer at the deadline. AJ Blubaugh has drawn considerable trade interest. It's reached the point where there might be an expectation of a trade before the deadline, and it puts the Astros in a position to cash in. A pre-arbitration pitcher capable of pitching out of the starting rotation or bullpen, trading Blubaugh is exactly how the Astros should thread the needle.

Isaac Paredes

If the Astros truly wanted to take advantage of the trade market, they should consider trading Isaac Paredes. This year's trade markets is thin on right-handed hitters, and Paredes' ability to mash lefties throughout his career would certainly be appealing. His numbers have returned to form after a slow start, 14 home runs with a wRC+ of 125, and the Astros would be position to sell high at the deadline, considering he has an extra year of control.

Christian Walker

The ultimate way the Astros can thread the needle would be finding a taker for Christian Walker, and the $20 million he is owed next season. He's having a resurgent season with 20 home runs and a wRC+ of 110, and it could be just good enough for the Astros to find the taker they couldn't locate this past offseason.

Jeremy Peña

The Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, and Atlanta Braves are among the motivated contenders looking for an upgrade at shortstop. Given that market, the scenario exists where the Astros are overwhelmed by a trade offer for Peña. It would signal a reset, but that could be just what Houston needs.