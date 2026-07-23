Astros should absolutely trade Jeremy Peña, just not right now

It’s rumor season, and Jeremy Peña’s name won’t stop coming up in the Houston Astros rumor mill. It’s easy to understand. The guy is a Gold Glove shortstop who has shown he can hit at the top of a lineup when he’s healthy. Rival executives clearly see him as one of the most valuable trade pieces in baseball. In the most recent trade deadline update from Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, they have him seventh on their top-100.

Even so, Dana Brown has reportedly told other teams that they’re not trading their shortstop. Typically when there’s high outside interest and firm internal refusal, that means a front office knows what they have. And that’s probably the right call for now, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right call in the future, and it’s important that Houston understands that.

Patience is the smart move when considering a Jeremy Peña trade

The truth is that the Astros are too deep now to sell high on their own shortstop in the middle of it all. Brown hasn’t been shy to tell anyone that the team will be buyers at the deadline. They’ll chase a lefty bat and pitching rather than clearing out any pieces, no matter how much they can help restock a farm system in need of restocking. Moving Peña now would hurt the middle infield defense and a lineup in a stretch when Houston still has a shot to make the playoffs. Whatever prospects come back on a deal like that wouldn’t offset it.

There’s more to it than just the team’s performance, however. Peña has been in and out of the lineup for stretches this season. Any team interested might see that as an opportunity to get him at a slight discount. Selling into that uncertainty is how a team takes back less than a player is actually worth. He missed time last year too, so maybe simply staying healthy for the final two-plus months won’t be enough, but it could also help Peña re-establish himself as someone you can count on for 150 games, as he played in both 2023 and 2024. Make no mistake, moving him isn’t a bad idea in general after he changed representation in the midst of extension talks and became a Scott Boras client.

Even more than health uncertainty, the calendar plays a big role here. Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, and barring something unforeseen, the owners will lock out the players at that time. We know what’s at the center. It’s a salary cap. The last CBA talks stretched into scheduled spring training and forced a late start to the 2022 season, and these talks appear to be even more contentious than those. What happened then was that a chunk of free agency and trade activity was just frozen until it turned to a compressed sprint once a deal was reached.

Whenever the lockout ends, teams that got frozen out of free agency who still had roster holes will need to move fast. And that’s where a front office can get things done. If there’s a team with a clear need at shortstop, maybe they overpay for a proven player rather than risk having to go into the season with whatever options they had in-house. The middle infield trade market is already thin this summer. It’s not likely going to get better this winter.

So this decision doesn’t need to be made in the next week and a half. The Astros should let this season play out while Peña remains healthy (hopefully) and productive. They should let the labor situation shake out and then cash in. The value of the player isn’t going anywhere. If anything, the market over the next few months can help it grow even higher once things are settled. Trading him still makes sense, but it doesn’t make sense to force a move right now.