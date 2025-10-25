The Houston Astros' offseason could be centered around previous pursuits. While there's a new crop of new free agents and trade targets to consider, the Astros have a good sense of what they like when it comes to new additions, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Houston revisit some familiar names.

Depending on how the offseason unfolds, Houston could see changes at first base, the outfield, second base, catcher, the starting rotation, and the bullpen. That's a lot of roster holes to address in one offseason, but there are some previous trade targets who could address some of them.

4 previous Astros' trade targets Houston could revisit this offseason

Justin Verlander, right-handed pitcher

Let's start with a player who the Astros have traded for in the past (twice, actually). Justin Verlander's best days are behind him, and acquiring him for anything beyond a short, cheap deal is questionable at best. But Verlander wants to pitch in 2026 and the Astros could use pitching depth in their starting rotation. It may seem like a bad idea, but reuniting with Verlander shouldn't be completely off the table until he signs somewhere else.

Pete Alonso, first baseman

Before the Astros signed Christian Walker last winter, Pete Alonso was a popular name throughout the city of Houston. Trade rumors went back to the previous year's deadline, but obviously a deal never materialized. Alonso, however, is testing free agency again without the qualifying offer attached and the Astros could be interested assuming they find some way to trade Walker this offseason.

Cedric Mullins, outfielder

Remember when the Astros were interested in Cedric Mullins at the trade deadline? Well, he's now a free agent, and Houston's outfield is in flux after the Jesus Sanchez trade didn't work out nearly as well as the Astros were hoping. Mullins' bat is going to hold him back, but he's played well enough in the past, and could be a nice buy-low candidate this offseason.

Brandon Lowe, infielder

Second base is a tricky position to think about. Clearly the Astros don't want Jose Altuve logging much time over there, but the presence of Brice Matthews and other prospects makes adding another infielder a bit dicey. Assuming the front office decides that they need an outside, Brandon Lowe seems like an easy fit and Houston has expressed interest in him in the past. The Tampa Bay Rays love to trade players in order to free up payroll, so don't be shocked if the Astros pop up again in trade rumors for Lowe before the 2026 season.