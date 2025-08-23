3 under-the-radar waiver wire candidates who can boost the Astros' postseason run

Tuesday's loss to the Detroit Tigers was a reminder for the Houston Astros that they may want to keep a close eye on the waiver wire as they look for potential reinforcements. The Astros will presumably be without Josh Hader for the remainder of the regular season, and in hopes of stabilizing their bullpen, the end of August may provide some hope.

As a reminder, any player added to a team's Major League roster after August 31 is not eligible for the postseason. As such, at the end of August, non-contending teams often use waivers in an attempt to trim payroll before the end of the season.

During a recent interview with Foul Territory, Ken Rosenthal offered some insight into the teams that may be looking to dump veterans before the end of the month.

Could we see teams like the Rangers, Angels, and D'backs do a waiver dump at the end of the month?@Ken_Rosenthal isn't ruling it out... pic.twitter.com/cf86Cln4Lf — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 19, 2025

Here are some hypothetical waiver wire moves that would be great opportunities for the Astros

Assuming stabilizing the pitching staff would be the goal of any move the Astros make, each of the teams Rosenthal mentioned does offer intriguing names.

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Angels

There would be some irony to Jansen joining the Astros for a postseason run, considering he is still feeling salty from the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. That certainly could be a reason why the Astros would look the other way if his name hits the waiver wire, but there's no denying he would be a clear fit for the Astros' bullpen. Owed the remainder of his $10MM salary, placing Jansen on outright waivers feels like a move that has the Angels' name all over it.

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

Gallen felt like a starting pitcher the Astros should have targeted at the trade deadline, and while he still has mixed results in August, the 30-year-old starting pitcher still could be an ideal option for the back of the Astros' rotation. Gallen may not have been the top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher he once was for the Astros, but he would be a better option than the recent names Houston has rolled out.

Patrick Corbin, Texas Rangers

It's important to understand that there won't be a savior available on the waiver wire that would immediately solve the Astros' pitching staff issues. If anything, these are moves that bridge the gap between now and the end of the season. Along those lines, taking a gamble on Patrick Corbin may be an ideal move for the Astros if he were to hit waivers. A free agent after the season, if nothing else, Corbin can eat innings near the bottom of the Astros' rotation.

