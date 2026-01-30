3 free agents whose plummeting markets the Astros need to take advantage of

For as close as it is getting to spring training, there is a lot that is currently unsettled with the Houston Astros. They have most of the pieces they need to assemble a roster, but some roster areas are overcrowded and will probably require a trade to fix, and others could see some significant changes before we get to Opening Day. Thankfully, there are a few free agents left on the market that could help Houston round things out.

We know for certain that the Astros want a lefty bat that preferably can play first base because they have needed a good one of those for a long time. We also know that Dana Brown is always on the lookout for more starting pitching depth, and that is going to remain true despite the Astros stunning the league and successfully signing Tatsuya Imai. With that in mind, let's look at the free agent market to see if there are good fits still available.

Here are the free agents that the Astros should try to scoop up now that prices are falling

No, this is not a comprehensive list of every left-handed bat available that could even remotely play first base, or a list of a ton of arms. Houston is not in a desperate state, willing to take any warm body right now. The roster looks good, but upgrades would be welcome, and the following three free agents could fit the mold.

Luis Arraez

Arraez is a polarizing player thanks to his near bottom-of-the-scale power, aggressive approach at the plate, and suboptimal defensive value. However, the one thing that Arraez does better than almost anyone else in the league is put the bat on the ball. He is nearly impossible to strike out, and hitting from the left side is a bonus. The longer Arraez lingers on the market, the more it is clear that his specific skillset is not valued highly around the league and could be an opportunity for Houston to scoop up a three-time All-Star who will probably contend for the batting title yet again.

Nick Martinez

The Astros have a bunch of rotation arms that are technically options for 2026, but a large portion of them come with injury questions or a questionable track record once you get past the top few names. Finding quality rotation help that doesn't have a qualifying offer attached is tough, but Nick Martinez is QO-free and is one of the better starters in the league at limiting hard contact. The price tag would matter with Martinez as he is more of a competent #4/5 starter than anything else, but he is still hanging around on the market, which should be good news for the Astros' wallets.

Chris Bassitt

While adding a frontline starter would be awesome, the Astros probably can't afford to go back out there and re-sign Framber Valdez or sign Zac Gallen. What Houston really needs is a guy who will cover a meaningful amount of innings and be reasonably good every night. Chris Bassitt is that guy to a T, as he has consistently been a 3.5-4 ERA pitcher who has averaged over 180 innings a season the last four seasons. Bassitt will also almost certainly have to take a short-term deal, which is right up the Astros' alley.