3 bad contract swaps that could free Astros from Christian Walker’s deal

Though the Houston Astros have rid themselves of the terrible contracts of Jose Abreu and Rafael Montero, both Yordan Alvarez and Christian Javier are due quite the pay increase in 2026. As such, the Astros' payroll heading into the offseason is already going to make it tricky for GM Dana Brown to make some much needed additions.

One player Astros are clamoring to be traded is Christian Walker. Houston inked the Gold Glover to a three-year, $60 million pact last offseason, and still owe him $40 million. If Houston is truly hoping to ditch Walker and his $20 million AAV, they'll have to take back another bad contract in return. Sorry, Astros fans, but that's just the way it will probably have to work.

If indeed Houston was dead-set on trading away Walker this offseason, which teams might be willing to take on his remaining salary while also dealing away a bad contract of their own?

3 contract swaps that could free Astros from Christian Walker’s contract

Sean Manaea, New York Mets

Sean Manaea's 2024 campaign allowed him to secure a three-year, $75 million deal with the New York Mets last winter. Manaea was 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts and even earned some Cy Young votes. But his performance in 2025 didn't match his production one bit and Manaea looked like a shell of the pitcher who mowed down the opposition in 2024.

The lefty ended his 2025 season with a 5.64 ERA and only pitched in 60 innings. Manaea's hits per nine innings pitched went from 6.6 to 9.2 and his ERA+ dropped from 114 to 72. Houston will be searching for pitching this offseason, and taking on Manaea's contract could net them a potential replacement for the departing Framber Valdez.

Tyler O'Neill, Baltimore Orioles

If the Astros are looking to add an outfielder this offseason, and many fans and pundits have suggested they should, perhaps the Baltimore Orioles would happily ship Tyler O'Neill to H-Town. The slugger signed a three-year deal worth almost $50 million last offseason, but only appeared in 54 games.

O'Neill has big-time power from the right side, but his availability will always be a question mark. Since 2021, O'Neill has averaged just under 95 games per season. The production has never been a problem for O'Neill, but his ability to stay off the IL will always be questioned. Would Houston be willing to take on such a risk if it meant shedding Walker's salary?

Jordan Hicks, Boston Red Sox

Jordan Hicks gleefully signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the San Francisco Giants last year, but midway through the season, was sent to the Boston Red Sox as part of the Rafael Devers trade. Hicks was supposed to transform from a reliever into a starter, but managed to start just nine of the 34 games in which he pitched.

Hicks could add length to the Astros bullpen next season, or act as a spot starter. His contract itself isn't overwhelming, but his overall production was putrid in 2025. The right-hander was 2-7 with an ERA hovering around 7.00. His 4.35 FIP suggests reasons for optimism, but swapping Hicks for Walker would be quite the gamble.