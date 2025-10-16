The one contract situation Astros fans forgot about for 2026

The Houston Astros have some soul-searching to do this offseason. After failing to make back it the MLB playoffs for a ninth consecutive season, Astros GM Dana Brown and the front office will be tasked with retooling the roster in an effort to return to postseason play in 2026.

One major sticking point in years past has been the Astros' payroll. Owner Jim Crane has consistently shied away from crossing the luxury tax threshold, but did so last season and, with the trade deadline addition of Carlos Correa, will likely do so again.

While the failed contracts of Jose Abreu and Rafael Montero — which accounted for more than $20 million last season — will be coming off the books in 2026, there are still some troublesome payroll questions Brown and Co. will have to face, not the least of which is the huge bump in pay that Yordan Alvarez is set to receive next season.

Astros fans forgot about Yordan Alvarez's impending pay raise for 2026

Alvarez inked a six-year, $115 million deal before the 2023 season. Like most contracts, the deal is backloaded, meaning that his salary will gradually increase over the life of the contract. But the bump in pay from 2025 to 2026 is set to be rather substantial. Alvarez took home $15.8 million in 2025, but that number jumps to $26.8 million next season.

That's an extra $11 million that Houston will owe Alvarez next season. Had the Astros slugger performed up to expectations in 2025, most fans would pay it no mind. But given the lack of production and a lengthy stay on the IL, Alvarez's 2026 salary is sure to cause some eyebrows to raise.

The 28-year-old appeared in just 48 games this past season and posted an un-Alvarez-like .273/.367/.430 slash line with just six homers and 27 RBI. A hand injury kept Alvarez on the shelf for months, and then an ankle injury ended his season with just a few games to go in the regular season. The Houston faithful are hopeful that Alvarez returns unencumbered when spring training begins next February.

Alvarez, however, isn't the only Astros player due a hefty pay raise next season. Christian Javier's $10.4 million salary from 2025 will increase to $21.4 million in 2026. Between Alavrez and Javier, Houston will be on the hook for an extra $22 million in payroll next season. That's definitely something to monitor as the offseason moves along.