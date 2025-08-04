3 Astros players who survived the trade deadline, but who won't survive the season

The Houston Astros took the trade deadline by storm as they took their best swing at overhauling their roster for the stretch run. Despite getting swept over the weekend by the Mets after the deadline, Houston mostly accomplished what they needed to at least when it comes to the offense. However, this Astros roster is going to continue undergo changes through the end of the season despite the trade deadline passing by.

Between the number of injuries the Astros are dealing with that should be resolved before the end of the season as well as some players just not quite being good enough, fans should expect that some of the players that survived the trade deadline are probably going to get the boot before the end of the 2025 season.

Here are the Astros players that may have survived the trade deadline, but will get the boot before the end of the season

This isn't a list of the players that are going to get put on and off the Triple-A shuttle throughout the second half. Every team does that, especially with bullpen arms, and that isn't particularly useful information anyways. These are the guys that basically playing for their season the rest of the way and who we think will come up short.

Hector Neris

As nostalgic as it is to bring Hector Neris back once a year and see him show out versus struggling everywhere else, there are some real red flags with him. His fastball velo has ticked downward every year since 2022 and most of Neris' pitching metrics (other than his chase rate which remains good) rank in the bottom half or worse in all of baseball. We're betting that the loud contact he has been giving up combined with the extra baserunners that Neris usually allows catches up with him. In an Astros bullpen that is very strong, that should leave him as the odd man out.

Taylor Trammell

This isn't a knock on Trammell as he has been perfectly serviceable since getting added to the roster, but there is a real roster crunch coming. Even if you are pessimistic about Yordan Alvarez returning this season, Houston still has Jake Meyers and Zach Dezenzo probably coming back from injury. Between those guys returning and the acquisition of Jesus Sanchez, the outfield is getting pretty crowded and Trammell feels like one of the first guys to go.

Cooper Hummel

Honestly, Hummel has the same problem that Trammell has, although he is a switch-hitter at least which could buy him some time. However, Hummel is also hitting worse than Trammell and is more defensively limited. With Sanchez coming in as well as Ramon Urias for that matter as a bench bat, it is hard to see a role for Hummel going forward once the Astros' bats get healthy.

