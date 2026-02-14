3 Astros players we'll be glad are gone in 2026 and 3 we wish would've stayed

The Houston Astros had an entertaining offseason — something that seems to happen with regularity. Houston welcomed several new players and said goodbye to a few others.

While it's always easy to welcome the newcomers, it's difficult to say goodbye to players who've meant so much to the organization over the years. It's doubtful that Astros fans shed a tear for Trey Cabbage or Grae Kessinger, but bidding farewell to All-Stars Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker was a bit unsettling.

So which players check those respective boxes this offseason? Which three players who left will make Astros fans dance a jig, and whose departure will have the Houston faithful asking for a do-over?

3 players Astros fans will be glad are gone in 2026

Chas McCormick, Astros outfielder

Thanks for the October catch in 2022, Chas, but you've done all you needed to do around here. The Astros designated Chas McCormick for assignment earlier this offseason and he's since signed on with the Chicago Cubs. Astros fans no doubt wish McCormick the best, but they won't miss his bat in the lineup.

Luis Garcia, Astros pitcher

Injuries have always been part of the equation for Luis Garcia, and they finally caught up to him last season. Houston hoped to have the left-hander back at some point in 2025, but after multiple setbacks, the decision was made to shut him down for the season after two starts. Garcia hasn't thrown more than 27 innings since 2022, so it's understandable that the Astros decided to part ways.

Mauricio Dubón, Astros infielder

Astros fans might be a bit split on whether or not trading Mauricio Dubón was a good thing or a bad thing. But Houston has far too many versatile defenders and didn't need another one taking home $6 million in 2026. Dubón's bat took a step back in 2025, and Houston will be much better off with Nick Allen's glove-work behind Jeremy Peña at shortstop.

3 players Astros fans wish would've stayed in Houston

Victor Caratini, Astros catcher

The Astros tried to bring Victor Caratini back this past winter, but he ultimately signed a two-year deal with the Minnesota Twins. Houston should have enough bats to cover the DH starts that Caratini claimed in 2025, but the team is incredibly thin behind the plate. Moving on from Caratini could backfire in a major way if Yainer Diaz suffers an injury during the upcoming season.

Jacob Melton, Astros outfielder

It's difficult to fault Dana Brown and the Astros front office for the three-team trade to acquire Mike Burrows. The Astros needed pitching. But in order to pull it off, they included Jacob Melton in the trade package. If Jake Meyers forgets how to swing the bat — something he's done in years past — and Zach Cole never develops, this could end up being a massive mistake.

Framber Valdez, Astros pitcher

Much like Dubón, Framber Valdez is bound to garner some polarizing reactions from the Astros fanbase — especially after crossing up Cesar Salazar last season. But your ace is always going to be viewed as a player fans wish would've stayed, but his price tag just became too expensive.