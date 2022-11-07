The Journey: Astros’ ALCS and World Series MVP, Jeremy Peña’s Rookie Year for the Ages
The Houston Astros have been a successful team over the last six years years, and a massive part of that success can be attributed to their shortstop.
Carlos Correa, the star shortstop and former Houston Astro, became a free agent last offseason, with many expecting that he would end up in orange and blue again.
That wasn’t the case, as Correa went on to sign with the Twins, which meant rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña would be the replacement. The 25-year-old Dominican shortstop had a huge role to fill, and he did a great job doing just that all season.
The rookie played a total of 136 games in the regular season and finished with 22 HR and 63 RBI to go along with a slash line of .253/.289/.426 (AVG/OBP/SLG). The Astros were 53-9 when Peña hit in the 2-hole for Houston, one of the most important spots in a lineup. Not only was he great at the plate, but he was even better defensively, recording 146 putouts, 347 assists, and only 19 errors the entire year.
Peña also racked up an impressive 15 defensive runs saved. His superb defense led to him winning the AL Gold Glove Award for the shortstop, making him the first rookie to win this award.
Even with his great rookie season, it’s likely not enough to win the AL Rookie of the Year award, as Julio Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman are the front runners for the accolade.
There’s something better than winning that award that Jeremy Peña was able to obtain this season. Is it him being chosen as the American League Championship Series MVP? Wildly impressive, but nope.
Is it him winning the Gold Glove? Still astounding for a rookie, but negative.
It’s the rookie winning the World Series and being selected as the World Series MVP.
From hitting a go-ahead solo home run in the 18th winning to sweep the Mariners in the ALDS, to hitting a go-ahead three-run shot in the ALCS against the Yankees in Game 4, Jeremy Peña was a crucial part of the Astros’ historic postseason run this year. What this rookie had done up until the World Series was definitely more than the Astros could have asked for from him when they made him the starting shortstop.
Thankfully, Peña wasn’t done dominating on the baseball field just yet, as he was lights out in the World Series. He was crowned the MVP after slashing .400/.423/.600 (AVG/OBP/OPS) along with 1 HR, 10 hits, and 3 RBIs in 25 at-bats.
Over the entirety of the 2022 season, Jeremy Peña showed that he is a starter in this league, but also showed that he can play well on the brightest of stages. From the looks of it right now, the Astros once again have themselves a gem.