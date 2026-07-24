Yordan Alvarez isn’t on pace for Astros’ best offensive season despite MVP-caliber performance

Chandler Rome has a point when he says that Yordan Alvarez's 2026 performance alone might be enough to make the Houston Astros buyers at the trade deadline. It's hard to argue against adding pieces when you have the American MVP favorite putting up a season for the ages. Yet, somehow, Alvarez is still flying under the radar and not really getting the attention he deserves.

Mike Burrows called Alvarez a "contact hitter with power" earlier this season, and he's not wrong. In an era where so few guys can hit .300, much less do so with 30-plus home run pop, Alvarez is something of a unicorn. He regularly hits line drives, which bodes well for his batting average, but often smokes them so hard that they don't start descending back down to earth until they've reached the stands.

It's led Jeremy Peña to wonder aloud when the last time was that we saw a player get this close to threatening for a Triple Crown, though we actually don't need to go too far back to find that answer, as Aaron Judge just missed out in securing the honor, losing the batting title to Luis Arraez by just five points.

That kicked off Judge's insane run that culminated with three MVP trophies in four years, and because of that recent streak of dominance, folks on the national level aren't paying enough attention to Alvarez. Judge's performance during that stretch was otherworldly, but with a .328/.433/.656 line, 34 homers, and a 194 wRC+, Alvarez has entered the same stratosphere where only Judge resides.

The 29-year-old still faces stiff competition to take home this year's AL MVP. If the voters want to consider speed and defense in the overall picture, Bobby Witt Jr. makes a strong case. If they want novelty, Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle is compelling as potentially only the third player in history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season. But when it comes down to pure offensive savagery, Alvarez stands alone, even if many forgot how potent his bat was at the beginning of the season.

As Rome points out, Houston has seen something similar to this level of domination before. The franchise does have several indelible offensive seasons in its history. The question is, how does Alvarez's 2026 campaign so far stack up?

Putting Yordan Alvarez's scorching 2026 offensive performance into context against other great Astros seasons

The Astros have had no shortage of star power in recent years, so trying to place where Alvarez's 2026 showing ranks in the pantheon of Houston greatness is no easy task. It's not easy to compare players across different eras, either. For example, hitting .300 wasn't quite the same lofty achievement 30 years ago as it is today.

There can also be unique offensive contributions a player can make that add value in different ways. Not everybody needs to be a monster slugger in order to dominate. To that end, we're going to try to compare what Alvarez has done to the best offensive seasons in Astros history, while also trying to consider any unique accomplishments along the way.

Player/ Year AVG OBP SLG OPS Home Runs RBI Unique Accomplishment Awards Jeff Bagwell - 1994 .368 .451 .750 1.201 39 116 15 steals MVP and Silver Slugger Jeff Bagwell - 2000 .310 .424 .615 1.039 47 132 Most HR in franchise history N/A Lance Berkman - 2006 .315 .420 .621 1.041 45 136 Most RBI in franchise history 3rd place MVP finish Jose Altuve - 2017 .346 .410 .547 .957 24 81 32 steals MVP, Silver Slugger Yordan Alvarez - 2026 (thru 7/22) .328 .433 .656 1.089 34 75 TBD TBD

A few things stand out. First, Jeff Bagwell was really, really, really good. Long-time Astros fans know this, of course, but sometimes these things can fade from our memories over time. He had several other seasons that could have been considered, too.

Bagwell's 1994 run stands out as the greatest season in Astros history. That performance came in just 110 games (by comparison, Alvarez is at 102 at the time of this writing), and his numbers extrapolated out over 162 games are stunning. He would have finished with 57 homers, 171 RBI, 153 runs scored, and 216 hits had he kept pace and not gotten hit by a pitch that fractured his hand. It wasn't just the injury that cut his year short. A couple of days after sustaining his injury, the players went on strike, prematurely ending the season.

With Bagwell's 1994 season rising above the rest, it's only fair to project Alvarez's 162-game stats assuming his pace holds. In that case, Alvarez is trending towards putting up 54 homers, 122 RBI, 110 runs scored, and194 hits. By that logic and this very unscientific process, it's safe to say that as good as Alvarez has been in 2026, he still needs to kick it up a notch to match Bagwell's 1994 greatness.