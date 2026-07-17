With Lance McCullers Jr. gone, this Astros legend is Houston's worst contract now

The end of Lance McCullers Jr.'s era, via a trade to Milwaukee, did more than end a decade-plus run in Houston. It cleared one of the more uncomfortable contracts off the Houston Astros’ ledger. It was a deal more about health updates than pitching. Now, with that money gone and Colton Gordon out the door with him, the Astros no longer have to answer for McCullers’ financial burden. But they do still have to answer for what’s left behind.

Now, it’s another franchise stalwart holding the bag, Jose Altuve. Nobody wants it this way, for what it’s worth. For years, this wasn’t a conversation worth having. Altuve had been the exception to every rule about aging middle infielders. He kept hitting well into his thirties while the rest of his peers mostly faded. That earned Altuve enormous goodwill and was a major reason the front office kept extending him rather than letting him hit the open market. The goodwill is still there, but the performance to back it up is gone. And the gap is exactly what turns a beloved franchise icon into an ugly contract.

Now that the Astros moved on from Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Altuve's contract looks like even more of an albatross

The five-year, $125 million extension Altuve signed a couple of years ago was never really about production, though the production was there. It was more about loyalty and a front office rewarding the face of the franchise with salaries that rise up to $30 million per year through 2027, followed by two far less expensive years in 2028 and 2029. Nobody thought the contract would age gracefully, but the hope was that it wouldn’t look too bad before the cheaper years kicked in.

The decline, though, has arrived early and loudly. Altuve took a modest step back in 2025, but 2026 has been worse. He’s hitting just .235/.307/.404 through the break with a wRC+ below 100 for the first time since 2013 (other than 2020, which does that even count?). The uncomfortable questions about what comes next are no longer premature. Pitchers have learned they can beat him with velocity, and he’s getting exposed because of it.

There are others who have an argument for the worst contract, too, which isn’t exactly ideal. Cristian Javier’s deal isn’t looking great, given his injury and struggles upon his return. Christian Walker’s three-year, $60 million deal looks pretty rough as well, even though he’s been better this year. Even Carlos Correa’s deal is iffy with his season-ending injury, though the Twins are paying a good chunk of his remaining salary.

Altuve’s deal is different. There’s no out. It’s not a short-term deal. There’s not a real trade market for a 36-year-old second baseman who can’t hit a fastball and isn’t good defensively. And there’s no real scenario where the Astros do with Altuve what they did with McCullers and eat money to facilitate a trade. So yes, they saved money with that trade, but it is also now shining a lot on a contract they can’t escape.