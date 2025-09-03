Victor Caratini’s return sparks long-awaited Astros roster shakeup

The Houston Astros added a reinforcement ahead of their game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Veteran catcher Victor Caratini was activated off the IL and will be taking the place of struggling outfielder Chas McCormick. With the Astros' offense struggling to score runs over the last month, the hope is that Caratini's return can provide a spark that the team needs before the playoffs in October.

Caratini has found a home with the Astros over the last two seasons, serving as the backup catcher for Yainer Diaz. Chances are that had Caratini been the backstop for the Astros on Tuesday, with Framber Valdez on the mound, Valdez wouldn't have pulled the immature nonsense that he did with César Salazar.

The current plan may be for the Astros to keep three catchers on their roster for the rest of the season. A luxury afforded by the reality of playing with expanded rosters. It would allow the Astros to be creative with their starting lineup, as Caratini also can play first base and, as a switch-hitter, offers a level of balance that the team has lacked for most of the season.

Caratini has had his usual success this season, slashing .262/.317/.416 with 11 home runs and a 103 wRC+. Even in his limited playing time, Caratini has become an important player on the team's roster, and that should be why the Astros prioritize his return for next season.

Victor Caratini return forces Astros to act on struggling outfielder

The even better news for Astros fans is that Caratini's return finally puts an end to Chas McCormick's time on the Major League roster. With Yordan Álvarez returning and the deadline addition of Jesús Sánchez, McCormick has been squeezed out of playing time since the deadline, and his production would suggest that wasn't a bad thing. Before the demotion, McCormick posted a wRC+ of 61 through 116 plate appearances this season with only 1 home run.

Given his struggles over the last two seasons, McCormick seems like a clear non-tender candidate for the Astros this offseason.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill