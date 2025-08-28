Tops Astros 2025 draft pick is off to a great start, but not the one fans think

Understandably, most of the hype around the Houston Astros' 2025 MLB Draft class has centered around first round pick Xavier Neyens. Neyens has special raw power as well as the type of projectible frame to make anyone dream of a future All-Star slugger at shortstop or (more likely) third base. However, Neyens has yet to get into a professional game as the Astros are being careful with the prep star while third round pick Ethan Frey is already doing great work in the minors.

Drafted out of LSU with the 95th overall pick in this year's draft, Frey is a massive specimen at 6'6 and 225 pounds. Predictably, the Astros' hope when they picked him was that he would develop into a middle of the order slugger who had a good understanding of the strike zone and the strength to hit the ball out of any part of the park.

We are 20 games into Frey's pro career and while the power hasn't showed up much yet, his patience at the plate and bat-to-ball skills are already getting some attention.

Astros prospect Ethan Frey is attracting some eyeballs down in the minors

According to Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart in his latest Astros farm report, the Astros are extremely high on Frey's ceiling at the plate with the potential for a plus hit tool in addition to plus game power. Frey only hit his first professional home run recently, but his overall line of .278/.407/.375 so far as of August 27 is pretty impressive given he already played a long college season and he was draft a bit over a month ago.

In comments to McTaggart, senior director of player development Jacob Buffa said about Frey, "“The ceiling for his bat, I really think, is as high as any hitters from the Draft, honestly. He was a top performer at a national championship school last season. He’s come in and picked up right where he left off. It’s a combination of on-base and slug.”

For the moment, Houston is going to try Frey out in center field and see how he does. While he moves around well right now, guys with his frame not named Aaron Judge generally slow down and end up in a corner. If the Astros can get somehow get a centerfielder who can hit for average and power out of their third round pick, that would be about as good as it gets.

