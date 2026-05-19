Top Astros international prospect had breakout weekend that fans have been dying to see

When Dana Brown was hired to run the Houston Astros, one reason he got the job was that the team desperately wanted to overhaul its draft and player development processes so that the talent pipeline would start flowing again. A few years later, Brown's success in accomplishing that goal is questionable at best, but the Astros did make a splash in international free agency when they signed top international prospect Kevin Alvarez.

Alvarez cost the Astros $2 million, but that bonus seemed to be more than worth it. Most outside observers considered Alvarez to be one of the better hitters in his IFA class, and he had the physical build that could grow into some serious raw power down the line. However, after a strong showing in the Dominican Summer League (DSL) last year, his start to 2026 was pretty mediocre.

Thankfully, it looks like Alvarez figured something out. After going hitless in four straight games, Alvarez had himself quite the weekend in low-A, where he got to showcase his hit tool as well as a decent bit of power.

Kevin Alvarez had a very strong showing last weekend that has helped vindicate the Astros’ decision to sign him

In the grand scheme of things, $2 million isn't a lot of money to a professional baseball team. However, in terms of percentages of one's international bonus pool, Alvarez represents a very significant investment. That amount of money could have gone to any number of other top international free agents or a gaggle of guys that just cost a couple of hundred thousand bucks.

Luckily, there is good news on the Alvarez front. After seeing his season average this year dip to .228 earlier in the week and "boasting" a sub-.700 OPS, Alvarez broke out over the weekend. Not only did he homer in back-to-back games, but he also totaled five hits combined between the two games and did not strike out once. For a guy who seemed to be struggling to acclimate to full-season ball, that is very promising to see.

More than anything, Alvarez's weekend performance is a reminder that every prospect develops differently and no one's path through the minors is linear. Just as his performance this past weekend doesn't mean that he is going to be winning AL MVP next year, his previous struggles at his age never meant that he was a bust. Alvarez is so young, and he is going to have some growing pains and adjustments he will have to make to succeed. That said, what his surge over the weekend did show is what he is capable of when everything is clicking.