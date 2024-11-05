Top Astros free agent target will now come with annoying string attached

One way or another, the Houston Astros are going to be doing something different at first base in 2025. Jose Abreu flamed out, Jon Singleton definitely isn't the answer, and the organization clearly wants the position far more settled going into next season. When looking at the options on the free agent market at first base, it is hard to ignore how good Christian Walker would look in Houston.

Assuming a world where Alex Bregman does indeed leave in free agency, Walker would immediately slot in as a high upside right-handed bat with power and really encouraging batted ball characteristics. He's also among the best defenders at first in all of baseball. He may not be a bona fide star per se, but he is really, really close. There's a lot to like here.

Walker has been named as a potential option for the Astros for sometime now because, again, Houston's need at first base has been well documented.

The problem the Astros face in pursuing Walker is that not only will he not be cheap, but he just received a qualifying offer from the Diamondbacks, which will bake in some additional costs for Houston if they decide to sign him.

Players receiving the qualifying offer:

Christian Walker

Max Fried

Corbin Burnes

Anthony Santander

Nick Pivetta

Nick Martinez

Alex Bregman

Teoscar Hernandez

Willy Adames

Pete Alonso

Sean Manaea

Luis Severino

Juan Soto — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 4, 2024

How the qualifying offer could impact the Astros pursuit of Christian Walker

While very unlikely, the possibility exists that Walker just signs the qualifying offer (QO) from Arizona. That would immediately take him off the market, and he would be under contract for the 2025 season with the Diamondbacks. Walker is looking at a substantial payday, which would make that choice pretty dubious, but there is a thought process in doing so. If Walker thinks his market is softer than he would like and/or he thinks he could increase his value in 2025, he could sign the $21.05 million QO and then hit free agency after next season without the qualifying offer attached.

The more likely outcome is that Walker will decline the qualifying offer and become a free agent. As a team that paid the competitive balance tax (otherwise known as the luxury tax), the Astros signing any player that has a QO attached would come with some penalties. They would have to not only give up their second- and fifth-highest selections in the 2025 MLB draft, but they would also forfeit $1 million in international bonus pool money. As a team with a lack of minor league depth at the moment, that is a heavy price to pay.

Once you add those costs in addition to the $70+ million multi-year deal that is probably going to be needed to sign him, the Astros have a tough choice to make. Signing Walker would certainly solve their first base problems and give them a quality bat for the next few years, but it would also basically tap them out this offseason and have long-term repercussions for the organization. There isn't a clear answer as to what Houston should do, but we will know soon enough where they land on it.

