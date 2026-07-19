This under-the-radar Astros draft pick could end up being quite a steal

The 2026 MLB Draft represented a pivotal moment for the Houston Astros and their future direction. The club has a bottom-ranked system and desperately needed to find an infusion of talent, both to fill future needs as well as absorb further losses if they go on another buying spree this trade deadline.

Whether or not they achieved that goal is up for debate. Obviously, grading prospects right after the draft has limited value as none of these kids have taken a professional swing or thrown a minor league pitch, but instant reactions have some value. The general theme of Houston's draft haul is that it is decent. There's a lot of potential, but also a good deal of uncertainty.

One player who stands out as a potential find, however, is third-round pick Keon Johnson. Johnson's a prep star out of First Presbyterian High School in Georgia and has an intriguing skill set that could really blossom with some time and patience.

Keon Johnson's high-contact bat could prove to be a hidden gem for the Astros

The young infielder has a chance to stick at shortstop thanks to some smooth hands and a quick first step, but the real draw is his bat. The Vanderbilt commit is noted by MLB Pipeline for having better contact skills than the average high school player, and his bat speed is top tier.

Nice swing here from SS Keon Johnson. 102 mph rocket right back up the middle. pic.twitter.com/VImf0k2zew — Over-Slot Baseball (@OverSlot_) August 7, 2025

He also features impressive size for a teenager, coming in at six-foot-two, 203 pounds, foreshadowing increased power potential as he ages. The key for him will be improving his bat path. Johnson doesn't always hit balls at optimal angles and can have a tendency to roll over grounders.

Still, his contact skills are special, and are due in part to an advanced approach at the plate. Zone recognition and swinging at offerings that he has a high probability of making contact with are high-level features of his game. They also lead one to believe that, in addition to his contact skills, he may be able to draw walks at a better-than-average clip, further improving his on-base ability.

In the modern game where power reigns supreme, contact has become an undervalued skill. Being a "contact hitter with power" is what makes Yordan Alvarez so dangerous. No one is comparing Johnson to Alvarez, but it's easy to see how making contact at a high rate can lead to even more production. After all, you can't slug what you can't hit.

For Johnson, the road to the majors won't be a short one. As with all teenage prospects, he'll need plenty of time to develop, and there will be some growing pains and bumps along the way. But his foundation is strong, and with that, he could wind up being one of the Astros' most impactful picks from this draft class.