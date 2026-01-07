Tatsuya Imai is already hard at work endearing himself to Astros fans, city of Houston

The Houston Astros did far more than just enhance their starting rotation by signing Tatsuya Imai. Houston also messed with rival suitors (most notably, the New York Yankees) and opened a very important door to future NPB signings.

Oh, and the Astros greatly enhanced their marketability and fan interest, as it’s already become clear that Imai’s personality alone will sell tickets (as if his talent wasn’t enough). Within days of becoming an Astro, Imai has made a genuine effort to embrace Houston sports fans.

Tatsuya Imai is already looking like a fan favorite in Houston

Just three days after news of his signing went public, Imai attended the Texans-Colts game at NRG Stadium. Not only that, Imai took full advantage when he was shown on the videoboard in the first quarter to throw up the “H” with both hands and endear himself to Houston sports fans.

The very next day, Imai attended a Houston Rockets game at the Toyota Center (and threw up the H again) after his introductory press conference at Daikin Park earlier in the day.

Imai’s efforts are notable because they aren’t part of his arrangement with the Astros. His job is to strike people out next season, but then again, MLB teams profit on variables that exist far outside the lines of the baseball diamond. Just ask the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are perpetually earning back Shohei Ohtani’s salary (and then some) from his marketing value alone.

MLB’s success with Japanese players is a multi-faceted phenomenon that starts with baseball excellence (and requires it), but doesn’t end there. If Ohtani weren’t hitting moon shots and throwing 100, his charisma off the field wouldn’t be of great interest. But when the on-field production exists, the marketing consequences can be exponential.

Imai has considerable talent, with a sparkling resumé from NPB to show for it. He wouldn’t have been one of the darlings of this offseason's free agency if he were just an ordinary right-hander. And when Imai put the baseball universe on notice by announcing his intent to defeat — not join — the Dodgers, his marketability factor also emerged. The last few days have reiterated it. If Imai delivers on the mound for Houston, a cult following could follow, which will have the Astros' front office feeling like they struck gold.

This also could be a lightning-in-a-bottle situation, given Imai's opt-outs. But whatever direction this is about to head in, it's obvious that Imai has injected the Astros' fan base with excitement.