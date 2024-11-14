Reggie Jackson’s departure could help resolve Astros’ front office chaos

When the Houston Astros hired Dana Brown to run their front office, the hope was that he would bring stability after a period of true chaos. Owner Jim Crane very publicly feuded with GM James Click, which ultimately led to Click leaving despite a very successful tenure. There was a real question as to whether or not Brown would be empowered to make decisions, or if Crane would continue to meddle,pressing onward in the name of objectively terrible moves.

So far, the results have been mixed. Brown certainly has made his own mark, both in some of the additions to the roster he has made, as well as cleaning up Crane's previous messes. However, it is also true that Crane has continued to be influenced by other advisors in his ear, including Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, and Reggie Jackson.

While Houston put up a united front in public, there have been times where it was clear that opposing forces were at work internally.

One of those potential conflicting forces has been removed from the equation, as it was reported that Jackson was leaving his front office role with the Astros this week. In theory, that should provide some more clarity as to who is calling the shots for Houston.

Reggie Jackson leaving the Astros may be a blessing in disguise

To be clear, Jackson wasn't forced out (or, at least, that is certainly not the story being told right now). He is 78 years old and wants to spend more time with his family and his other businesses. By all public accounts, Jackson still loves being around the game of baseball, but he just doesn't want as much day-to-day responsibility and travel these days, and he has earned that right.

We also don't know which decisions have or have not been pushed by Jackson within the Astros organization, so we don't actually know how much of a loss or benefit Jackson's decision will be to the club. He certainly has expressed some traditional "old school" biases in the past, but the guy is a Hall of Famer and has a level of expertise that few in the game have ever achieved.

Where this could benefit the Astros is that it reduces the "too many chefs" problem that has seemingly plagued the front office. Yes, Jeff Bagwell's vague and influential presence is still around, and Biggio is going to chime in to be sure, but having one less voice potentially competing for Crane's attention and potentially causing Brown headaches down the road is a good thing.

Again, losing Jackson's voice could certainly cost the Astros something here, but there is a real chance that the potential gains in clarity and efficiency will outweigh those potential losses.

