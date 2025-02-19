Red Sox drama may have Alex Bregman already regretting his decision to leave Astros

The Houston Astros were one of the most discussed teams in Major League Baseball this past offseason. Houston's decision to trade Kyle Tucker completely upended the market and signing Christian Walker seemingly solved what had been an ongoing problem for Houston's roster. Of course, the biggest storyline for the Astros this winter was the fate of Alex Bregman, and it appears as though that story is far from over.

In their heart of hearts, Astros fans had to know that reuniting with Bregman was going to be tough. It was apparent early on during the negotiating process that Scott Boras was looking for top dollar, and Houston was going to be hard-pressed to give in. The two sides remained engaged throughout the offseason, but Bregman ultimately settled on shorter deal with opt-outs and joined the Boston Red Sox.

While Bregman's time with the Astros has come to an end, chaos has continued to follow him. Bregman's new teammate, Rafael Devers, had a rather negative response to switching positions, and one has to wonder if two-time All-Star is beginning to wish he had just taken the Astros' offer to stay put in Houston.

Red Sox-Rafael Devers drama could have Alex Bregman second guessing his decision to leave the Astros

All the reporting suggested that Houston never took their original six-year offer off the table, and the Astrso may have even increased their proposal near the end of the negotiations. Bregman was dead-set on getting a raise over his previous $28.5 million AAV, which is what ultimately led him to signing with the Red Sox.

"I've been fortunate enough to be in the playoffs the first 8 years of my career and I plan on continuing to do it here... I can see that there's something special here."



EXACTLY what you want to hear from Alex Bregman 💪

#RedSox pic.twitter.com/gBimeNnkFa — NESN (@NESN) February 16, 2025

Unfortunately, Bregman now finds himself in quite the mess. Despite being one of the best players in baseball, Devers is upset because he might have to change positions in order to accommodate the addition of Bregman. The Red Sox are putting their foot in their mouth at almost every opportunity, and Bregman is smack-dab in the middle of all the drama. Bregman's only crime was signing the contract put in front of him.

It is hard not to see the juxtaposition in the two scenarios. In Houston, Jose Altuve was bending over backwards in an attempt to keep Bregman in the fold. The former AL MVP and longtime second baseman went as far as to claim that he would change positions if it meant Bregman would return to Houston.

Now, Bregman finds himself in a situation where a high-profile teammate is unwilling into do the same. That drama will likely work itself out, but this is a reminder that chasing top dollar does not always lead to the most ideal of situations.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill