Ranking potential Astros splash moves if Alex Bregman leaves in free agency

After trading Kyle Tucker to the Cubs, no one seems quite sure what the Houston Astros' next move will be. Will they trade away Framber Valdez, who is also heading into his final year of team control? Is a reunion with Alex Bregman still in the cards? The latest rumors indicate Bregman leaving Houston is likelier than ever, with the New York Yankees set to put a 'full-court press' on in their efforts to land the All-Star third baseman.

So if Tucker is gone and Bregman is gone, as well - where do the Astros go from here? Let's rank four offseason splashes (admittedly they vary in size) the club could make, taking into account how likely they are, as well.

4 possible Astros offseason splashes, ranked

4. Shock the baseball world and bring Pete Alonso to Houston

First base is a major position of need for the Astros, and no name looms larger on the open market than longtime New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. Alonso, who turned 30 earlier this month, is one of the game's premier power bats - and signing him would go a long way toward replacing the offense lost, should Bregman leave.

Last season with New York, Alonso had a 'down' year, and still slugged 34 home runs and drove in 88. Since the start of the 2021 campaign, he's averaged 39 homers and 108 RBI annually, cementing his place as an elite middle-of-the-order run producer.

The only problem here? Alonso is seeking even more than Bregman in free agency, and if the Astros aren't even willing to meet the asking price of their franchise superstar, there's little reason to think ownership is going to pony up semi-comparable (still a nine-figure deal) for someone like Alonso, given their payroll constraints.

3. Recent missteps could kill chances of a Christian Walker signing

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker is a hot commodity - drawing interest from a number of clubs, including the Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, Washington Nationals and New York Yankees.

He's coming off his third straight Gold Glove season at first base, and he's a potent power bat as well, averaging 32 homers and 29 doubles over the last three seasons. He's definitely a more well-rounded player than Alonso, but he turns 34 in March, which will limit the length of the deal he ultimately secures.

Houston needs a first-base answer, but given they're still paying the last mid-30s first baseman they brought in in Jose Abreu, the Astros might decide to sit this one out.

2. A trade for veteran Nolan Arenado is risky - but might just work

Regardless of where Nolan Arenado plays in 2025 and beyond, that team is going to be getting a decent chunk of change from the St. Louis Cardinals to pay down that contract. Nobody is touching a declining Arenado heading into his age-34 season while also eating the $70+ million owed him over the next three years.

But if the Cardinals eat a nice chunk of that, facilitating a trade shouldn't be difficult. The Astros are rumored to have interest in the 10-time Gold Glover, but they aren't among the six initial teams he said he's waive his no-trade clause for. Right now, at least, we don't know if he's open to Houston as a destination - but it never hurts to ask.

Adding Arenado on a reduced price tag and sliding recently-acquired Isaac Paredes over to first could help keep the ship afloat - and his swing looks tailor-made for the Crawford Boxes in left.

1. Another aging veteran - who should come at a reasonable price tag

Paul Goldschmidt is in the twilight of his career, but until the Astros chart out a path forward, he could be a cost-effective stopgap measure for the front office. With Paredes at third, you can let Goldschmidt play first and DH from time-to-time, helping keep him fresh over the course of the season.

Two years removed from an MVP campaign with the Redbirds, Goldy really tailed off at the plate in 2024, with his OPS falling nearly 100 points from the year prior. He's still, more or less, a league average stick - but he's not what he was at his peak, not even close.

Goldschmidt isn't a sexy signing but feels like the type of move to hold the fort down until Abreu comes off the books and Houston can get things re-set for its next run.