Ranking Astros top prospects' likelihood of making impact at 2026 spring training

The Houston Astros aren't known for having a robust farm system, but as the club is light on both cash and depth, they'll need to dip into their maligned pipeline to fill out the roster's edges, and potentially more.

Houston still has needs. A left-handed bat for the outfield, a backup catcher, and perhaps a more offensively capable utility man are all items that the club would like to address. The problem is Jim Crane doesn't want to cross the luxury tax threshold, and the franchise is breathing right up against that line.

As a result, the kids will be counted on to fill those roles if they can prove their salt this spring. Not all have an equal shot of making an impact, but these six stand out, ranked in order of their chances to turn heads.

Here's how the Astros top prospects rank in terms of potential spring training impact

6. RHP Miguel Ullola

Miguel Ullola has a blazing fastball and completed a full season at Sugar Land last season. During the campaign, there was some good, like the 3.88 ERA, and some bad, such as his 15.9% walk rate. As the top-ranked arm in the Astros' system, you might expect to see him higher in these rankings, but unfortunately, the competition for the final rotation spots is extensive.

Breaking camp with the big club is a long shot for the 23-year-old, but if he can show improved command, he could put himself on the map for a future call-up as either a starter or reliever as the season unfolds.

5. WIll Bush

The Astros would have loved to reunite with Victor Caratini, but could never match the deal he got with the Minnesota Twins. Backup catcher being a need puts Will Bush in the conversation, but there are a few hurdles that will be tough for him to clear. First is the jump in competition. Bush hit well in Asheville last year with a .247/.370/.441 line, but once he got promoted to Corpus Christi, Double-A competition got the better of him, with him hitting just .175/.333/.338 at the more advanced level.

The other issue is the 22-year-old's defensive ability behind the dish. He split his time nearly evenly between catcher and first base, foreshadowing that his future defensive home might be at the cold corner.

4. Joseph Sullivan

A productive left-handed hitting outfielder would be a huge boost to the Astros' lineup, but Joseph Sullivan would be a long shot to scratch that itch. Shoulder injuries have presented speed bumps for the 23-year-old, but his combination of patience, power, and speed is intoxicating. Still, he only has 31 games of experience above Hi-A, so the best he can realistically expect to achieve this spring is to put himself on the radar for a call-up later in the year.

3. Brice Matthews

Here we get into the real contenders for an opening day roster spot with Houston's No. 1 prospect, Brice Matthews. Matthews got a brief look in the bigs last summer as the injuries mounted, but struggled with a .675 OPS. Matthews would present a utility option with a higher offensive ceiling than Nick Allen, and the club's plan to give the middle infielder some run in center field could expand his horizons.

However, the Astros' infield is incredibly full, making it difficult for him to crack the 26-man roster right away without a truly insane spring. He has talent, and it could happen, but it's still less than a 50-50 proposition that he's brought to Houston when spring training ends.

2. AJ Blubaugh

AJ Blubaugh racked up 32 innings pitched while posting a 1.69 ERA for Houston last season as the club's No. 13 prospect made a couple of starts but spent most of his time in the majors coming out of the pen. Like Ullola, he has the glut of starting rotation options ahead of him on the depth chart, but his work as a multi-inning reliever last year could curry some favor as that sort of versatility will be necessary if the Astros' six-man rotation plan is to work. You'll see Blubaugh again this season, and if he lights it up this spring, he'll have a decent chance to crack the open day roster.

1. Zach Cole

Zach Cole's eye-popping cup of coffee to end last season made him a favorite to be in the 2026 outfield mix. Even better, he hits left-handed. The 142 wRC+ he posted got most of the attention, but his 38.5% strikeout rate was concerning, and also not uncommon for the 25-year-old.

He could be in line for the starting center field job if the Astros pull off a Jake Meyers trade, and it will take an extremely poor spring to dissuade the club from carrying him on the roster in some capacity come opening day.