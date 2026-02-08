Power ranking Astros fifth (and sixth) starter contenders ahead of spring training

The Houston Astros' starting rotation went from a very thin unit to one with a plethora of options. Despite the additions — Mike Burrows, Ryan Weiss, Nate Pearson, and Tatsuya Imai — the numerous questions persist.

Most teams have a question at the back end. Fifth starter competitions aren't uncommon. But with Houston looking to run a six-man rotation, the array of candidates will be battling for two spots, and making the correct choices will be crucial.

We know who the locks will be. Hunter Brown will be at the top. Imai, Cristian Javier, and Burrows will all be guaranteed spots. Of the rest, however, some stand out as better than others. Let's take a look at the definitive ranking of all the characters, starting from the least likely to win a job and going up to the most likely.

Power ranking the candidates for the Astros' fifth and sixth starter spots heading into spring training

5. AJ Blubaugh

2025 was a tale of two seasons for AJ Blubaugh. The 25-year-old struggled in Sugar Land, posting a 5.27 ERA against Triple-A competition. However, with the Astros, he recorded a stunning 1.69 mark while making three starts and eight relief appearances. He might have played his way into the playoff plans had the club not collapsed.

He'll face an uphill battle, though. Likely to begin the year back at Sugar Land, his ability to be optioned and his multi-inning ability out of the bullpen might eventually tag him for a role as a reliever as something of an antidote to the risks associated with an extended rotation.

4. Nate Pearson

A former top prospect with the Toronto Blue Jays, Nate Pearson was the first dart throw to fix the rotation, signing back on October 21 for $1.35 million. Pearson has had plenty of chances in his career, but the 29-year-old has failed to rise to the occasion. The righty posted a 9.20 ERA with the Chicago Cubs working in relief last year. He'll be easy to cut if things don't work out.

3. Spencer Arrighetti

Spencer Arrighetti likely has a bright future with Houston, but right now, he's more projection than production. A 4.53 ERA in his rookie season showed flashes, but ultimately, there were struggles as well. His sophomore season was severely limited by injuries. He likely finishes just outside the money for one of the final spots, in part because he still has all three options remaining, and in part because of the situation that affects one of the hurlers ranked ahead of him. That doesn't mean he'll be out of the rotation for long, though.

2. Ryan Weiss

The KBO star known as "Daejon Jesus" is one of the favorites to grab one of the final rotation spots. His 2.87 in the KBO is intriguing, but the 29-year-old has never pitched in the majors. He ranks ahead of Pearson because the Astros gave him nearly twice as much money, $2.6 million, and a $5 million club option for 2027. That's a certain level of investment that shows that the club has a plan and wants to see it through, until it becomes clear that it's not feasible. Weiss moved to the bullpen during the KBO playoffs and really turned heads there. Could that be his ultimate role?

1. Lance McCullers Jr.

Lance McCullers Jr. is as close to a lock for one of these spots as any player could be. Part of that has to do with the $17 million the Astros are paying him. Now in the final year of his deal, they'd love to get some bang for their buck. The second reason is out of respect for how he fought back from a devastating injury and a litany of setbacks, while also having some home that another year removed will have things go better than they did upon his return in 2025.

Ultimately, the Astros likely find that the 32-year-old isn't up to the task, but they likely give him the run necessary to prove that during the regular season before accepting reality and moving a higher-upside option like Arrighetti or Blubaugh into the rotation to take his place.