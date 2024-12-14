The Houston Astros traded outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs on Friday. It's a bittersweet moment for Astros fans. With Tucker entering the final year of his arbitration window, it was unlikely that Houston was going to retain the three-time All-Star, but losing him will leave a gigantic void in an already questionable outfield.

Houston will have some familiar faces in their 2025 Opening Day lineup, but there'll be some new names alongside those that Astros fans already know. What will Joe Espada's lineup look like on March 27th against the New York Mets?

Projecting Astros' 2025 Opening Day lineup after Kyle Tucker trade

Yainer Diaz, Astros catcher

The Astros saw both Yainer Diaz and Victor Caratini split time behind the plate and at first base last season. This 1-2 punch is likely to continue next season, and both could also see some time at first base, depending on how the rest of the Astros' offseason unfolds.

Paul Goldschmidt, Astros first baseman

The Astros recently released a video on social media touting their young core, and infielder Zach Dezenzo was prominently featured. But Houston would be wise to bring in a veteran presence to help mentor their young prospects. Former MVP Paul Goldschmidt would certainly fit that mold. At 37 years old and coming off a down year, Goldy isn't going to break the bank.

Jose Altuve, Astros second baseman

With Tucker off to Chicago and Alex Bregman likely on his way out of town, the one thing that Astros fans can count on is Jose Altuve lining up at second base on Opening Day.

Jeremy Peña, Astros shortstop

The Astros need more out of Jeremy Peña in 2025. The upcoming season could be a make-or-break year for the former World Series MVP whose defensive impact took a major step backwards in 2024. Former first-round pick Brice Matthews reached Triple-A last season and will likely be a non-roster invitee during spring training.

Isaac Paredes, Astros third baseman

Acquiring Isaac Paredes puts Alex Bregman's return in serious doubt. The Astros are still said to be in negotiations with their longtime third baseman, but the wrirting's on the wall. The Astros targeted Paredes last summer, but were outbid by the Cubs.

Alex Verdugo, Astros right fielder

The Astros will need to find someone to take over in right field, but given their financial constraints, they'll be somewhat strapped. The Astros will undoubtedly be looking for a left-handed bat to platoon with Mauricio Dubón. Alex Verdugo could be a decent stopgap this season, with a career .781 OPS against right-handers and a low strikeout rate.

Jake Meyers, Astros centerfielder

Jake Meyers will be on a very short leash. The Astros declined to non-tender their centerfielder earlier this offseason, but after reaching Triple-A last season, former first-round pick Jacob Melton will be hot on his trail.

Chas McCormick, Astros left fielder

Chas McCormick will be looking to bounce back after a disastrous 2024 season. Like Meyers, the Astros decided to hold on to McCormick rather than let him enter free agency. We'll have to wait and see if Houston's front office will regret that decision.

Yordan Álvarez, Astros designated hitter

Other than Altuve and Diaz, the only guarantee for next year's Opening Day lineup is Yordan Álvarez as the Astros' DH. Without the protection of Tucker in the lineup, the Astros' slugger will likely be pitched much differently in 2025. It wouldn't be shocking to see Álvarez post a new career-high in walks next season.

