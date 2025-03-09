Projected home run leaderboard egregiously excludes proven Astros' newcomer

It's a great sight to see first baseman Christian Walker as part of the Houston Astros' lineup (even though he's currently on the mend following an oblique injury). The former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger definitely adds an extra punch of power, something the team needed after losing Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman during the offseason.

What's funny is that in looking at different MLB teams' home run projections, Walker isn't getting attention. In an article from MLB.com projecting the top home run hitters in 2025, only Yordan Alvarez (rightfully so) and Isaac Paredes are highlighted.

Talk about missing out on a name. Walker has put together three straight seasons of 25-plus homers and owning a .465 slugging percentage. In 2022, he had 36 homers; in 2023, Walker had 33; and last season, he slammed 26 dingers. In those seasons, Walker also had 120-plus hits.

Christian Walker's first hit as an Astro! pic.twitter.com/TxwNxnOkk6 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 25, 2025

Alvarez is projected to have 34 home runs and Paredes is penciled in for 25 homers. Paredes probably will like what he sees as the Crawford Boxes at Daikin Park can be a sweet target. Paredes is pretty much a solid right-handed pull hitter, so he can make that space his own personal playground.

Astros fans know all about Alvarez's ability to pretty much take balls deep from right-center field all the way over a right-field wall. In the past couple of seasons, Alvarez has shown a tendency to drive balls toward the left-center field area, too.

Christian Walker gives the Astros another big bat in lineup this season

Leaving Walker out of the mix, though, is a big oversight. Walker has postseason experience, reaching the World Series while with the Diamondbacks in 2023. He knows what it takes to get a team into pennant-winning contention. Walker's work ethic lets his new teammates know that he's taking this chance seriously.

If Walker can reach his potential, it might stir fans' memories about Jeff Bagwell and even longtime fans to the days of Glenn Davis and Bob Watson. Walker could easily add his name to the legends of Astros first basemen this season.

Don't let the projections fool you. Walker will hit plenty of home runs this season. Alvarez will most certainly welcome some backup in the home run department. If healthy, look for Walker to have a standout season and let his big bat do the talking.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill