Winter Meeting Wishlist: What We'd Love to See out of the Houston Astros this Week
What do we want to see the Houston Astros do in the Winter Meetings?
The MLB Winter Meetings kick off this week and we've got hot takes and predictions galore. Much of the talk has center around where Aaron Judge will sign, what dominoes will fall now that Jacob deGrom is off the market, and what trades we may see take place.
The reigning champion Houston Astros made their first splash of the offseason, landing All-Star 1B Jose Abreu. With the best infield in baseball already secured, what do the Astros do next? Do they have any other splashes in store? Or will it mostly be shoring up an already fantastic lineup with very few holes?
Some of these we may see happen. Others are more of a pipe dream than anything. But a wishlist is a wishlist, and without further ado, here is what we want to see our 'Stros and their baseball ops by committee group make happen at the Winter Meetings.