Why unexpected White Sox target could be perfect for Astros at MLB trade deadline
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros have defied the odds and are sitting back atop the AL West standings where they belong. There were some doubts after the Astros' horrendous start to begin the 2024 season, but the club has rallied and is now in the driver's seat, with both the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers in the rearview mirror.
But there's still plenty of games left and a number of holes on the roster. While many Astros fans have cited the team's starting rotation as the club's weakest link, Houston's GM Dana Brown cannot neglect adding a bat at the MLB trade deadline either.
While Astros fans would love to see a star like Pete Alonso or Vladimir Guerrero dealt to Space City, both players are likely off limits or out of Houston's price range. However, the Chicago White Sox are known to be sellers with the July 30 deadline approaching, and could provide the Astros with the perfect trade candidate.
White Sox 1B Andrew Vaughn could be perfect for Astros at MLB trade deadline
Andrew Vaughn in the White Sox first baseman. A former first-round pick back in 2019, Vaughn is well regarded for his power, but his low walk rate has consistently drawn the ire of White Sox fans who cite his lack of plate discipline. Vaughn's slugging percentage over the past two seasons, however, was .429, which is higher than the combined effort from Houston's first basemen (.417 slugging percentage) this season. Moreover, Vaughn's expected slugging percentage this season is .452.
Besides Vaughn's power profile, he'd be a perfect fit for Houston in terms of the luxury tax threshold. Astros owner Jim Crane would love to stay below that second tier of Major League Baseball's Competitive Balance Tax, and Vaughn's $3.25 million salary should accomplish that task.
So the question then becomes not whether the White Sox would be willing to trade Vaughn, but what would a potential trade package look like? Vaughn is under team control through the 2026 season, so Chicago isn't going to just give the 26-year-old away very easily. The White Sox will be looking for young talent, and a prospect-laden package would be necessary to get a deal done. But if the Astros could meet the White Sox demands, Vaughn could be the perfect addition for Houston at the MLB trade deadline.