White Sox claim DFA'd Astros infielder after recent roster flurry
By Eric Cole
While big moves are basically impossible this time of year, it can still be a busy part of the season in terms of roster moves. Teams that have fallen out of contention start trying to clear out their rosters by putting guys on waivers, and contending teams like the Houston Astros become rabid looking for marginal roster upgrades in the bargain bin.
The Astros were already the beneficiary of this when they were able to bring Hector Neris back after he was released by the Cubs. However, that meant that they had to move on from one of their guys, with Jacob Amaya getting the roster axe. It did feel like there was at least a chance Amaya would clear waivers, but the White Sox instead decided to snatch Amaya up on a waiver claim on Monday. What does Chicago have to lose?
Astros lose Jacob Amaya to waiver claim by White Sox
For the Astros, this isn't a significant loss. While Amaya is known to be a really strong infield defender, his offense production is sorely lacking, and he only made a single plate appearance with Houston in 2024. With all of the options available to the Astros in the infield, especially with Alex Bregman back, there just wasn't a path to playing time for Amaya this year.
Unfortunately for him, Amaya now joins one of the worst teams in modern baseball history in the White Sox. Chicago DFA'd Nick Senzel to make room for him on their 40-man roster, which is wild to think about from a name recognition perspective, but Senzel can take solace that he doesn't have to watch White Sox games in person anymore. One hopes that Amaya will be spared that fate as well.
The coming days are going to bring a lot of these sorts of moves, especially with waiver wire trades no longer a thing. Fortunately for the Astros, they were able to strike early and aren't in a position where they have to REALLY hope a guy they like -- and who can help them accomplish their ultimate goal -- reaches them on the waiver wire.