Two AL West Opponents For The Astros to Fear And One That Is a Fraud
AL West Contender: Los Angeles Angels
The Angels have the two best players in all of baseball and haven't made the playoffs since 2014, when they lost in the AL Divisional Series. It has been a tough few of seasons for Anaheim, but they did make some nice offseason moves.
The Angels added SP Tyler Anderson. Anderson had a fantastic season with the Dodgers last season, finishing with a 2.57 ERA and 1.002 WHIP. Then they focused on hitting, acquiring 3B Gio Urshela and OF Hunter Renfroe via trade and signing Brandon Drury, who can play the entire infield. If the team can stay healthy then I don't see why the Angels wouldn't be fighting for the last wild card spot this season.
Projected Angels Starting Rotation:
Shohei Ohtani / Patrick Sandoval / Tyler Anderson / Reid Detmers / Jose Suarez
Projected Opening Day Angels Starting Lineup
LF Taylor Ward / CF Mike Trout / DH Shohei Ohtani / 3B Anthony Rendon / RF Hunter Renfroe / 2B Brandon Drury / 1B Jake Lamb / SS Gio Urshela / C Logan O'Hoppe