The best Houston Astros gifts for fans this Christmas season
It seems like Halloween just wrapped up - and the turkey isn't even thawed yet - but there's no time to wait. Those sleigh bells are about to start ringing and you've got Houston Astros fans in your life that need a great gift under the Christmas tree.
Don't wait until the last snowflake falls to find that perfect gift. Instead, get your shopping taken care of early - then sit back and relax between Thanksgiving and Christmas morning.
We're going to help you make each present a grand slam with our list of must-have gifts for Houston Astros fans.
Let's get started.
Houston Astros Nike Replica Player Name Jersey
Look, every fan needs at least one jersey in the rotation. Make sure all your friends have a power hitter in their closet lineup.
Shop replica jerseys at Fanatics.
Unique, Awesome and MLBPA-licensed shirts from BreakingT
BreakingT aims to let customers ‘Wear The Moment’ with awesome shirts designed in realtime to match the most exciting and viral moments. They are officially licensed by the MLBPA, NBPA, WNBPA and more.
Houston Astros Nike Performance Pullover Hoodie
Help a friend stay nice and cozy this winter... because it's cold out there! A hoodie will help.
Order this Nike hoodie at Fanatics for $79.99.
Across The Board Baseball Game
Carved out of maple, this tabletop board game not only feels hefty and study, but is a ton of fun for fans of all ages.
Dugout Mugs
Is there something cooler for a baseball fan to drink out of than an actual baseball bat? Nah, we didn't think so.
Shop Dugout Mugs, starting at $29.99.
2023 Topps Chrome Baseball Factory Sealed Monster Box
Each box contains seven packs with six cards per pack. Ten exclusive parallels are also included - with the chance to find autographs of the biggest names in baseball.
Houston Astros New Era Game Authentic Collection On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat
A nice hat is essential for any look. So if you're going to give someone a hat - you might as well make it the industry standard.
Taylor Chip: Delightfully Perfect Cookies
A tasty treat for the holidays? Who says no to that? Taylor Chip cookies are insanely delicious and can be served in a number of ways (from chilled in the fridge to piping hot out of the stove or microwave) - and they're all tasty.
Taylor Chip provided me with a box to review earlier this fall. They were great. Chewy, dense and massive (each cookie is at least 5.5 ounces) - these cookies are big enough to share (but I never wanted to). In fact, the last 'brookie' almost caused a fight in my home.
You can select your own cookies, or go with one of their pre-selected options. You can't go wrong (they have nearly 30 varieties), but my personal favorite was the sugar cookie.
The Only Rule Is It Has To Work by Ben Lindbergh and Sam Miller
Lindbergh and Miller are baseball analysts who are presented with the opportunity to run an actual baseball team - the Sonoma Stompers. They're free to run the team however they see fit (typically based on their analytics) in a fantasy-baseball-in-real-life experiment.
Can they take the Stompers to the title? Or do they end up striking out?
Houston Astros Fanatics Pack Golf-Themed Gift Box - $105+ Value
A $105 value, but that's not the price tag. You can get someone a pretty sweet golf set (that includes a '47 Brand hat, cotton towel, double sided poker chip ball marker, tees, hat pin, repair tool and golf balls) for just $80.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, FanSiders!
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.