Suggestions that Astros’ Dana Brown could be on the hot seat are sorely misguided
By Eric Cole
Fans second-guessing the front office of the Houston Astros (or any other team, for that matter) is a tale as old as time. Just over a week ago as the trade deadline passed, general manager Dana Brown was roasted by pretty much everyone for what was perceived as an overpay for Yusei Kikuchi. Whenever any team does something or lets a player go, there are going to be voices declaring it the worst move in franchise history.
However, Fox Sports seemingly took things to the next level. In their release of their list of six front office executives who could be on the hot seat if their teams don't win, Dana Brown made the list for some pretty curious reasons.
The Astros moving on from Dana Brown would be a major step backward
In fairness to Fox Sports, they do raise an interesting point. Astros owner Jim Crane has a well-earned reputation for being meddlesome and feuding with successful general managers. Even if Houston completes their season turnaround with a postseason run, there is no guarantee whatsoever that such a run will satisfy Crane or prevent a change being made.
Beyond that, though, the reasoning for Brown being on the hot seat doesn't make much sense. Most of the worst moves the Astros have made in recent years were made by Crane himself (sadly, he cannot be fired), and Brown has been the guy who has had to undo the damage. Most of the moves that Brown himself has made were both highly regarded and got Crane's seal of approval along the way. Even the Kikuchi trade may end up aging pretty well, assuming that Kikuchi can keep shoving like he has since joining the Astros.
More importantly, getting rid of Brown would set the Astros up exceedingly poorly for the future when it comes to luring top front office talent. While Crane's reputation is already a bit of a problem here, if ownership decided to cut ties with another highly regarded executive after already doing so to James Click, who in their right mind would ever take the Astros' top job? Perhaps Crane's end game could be to install Jeff Bagwell at the head of baseball operations (shudders), but that doesn't make it a good idea.