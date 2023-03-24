Seven Astros Players You May Have Forgotten Made the Opening Day Roster in 2022
With Opening Day only a week away, roster projections and who may or may not make the team is the talk of the Astros fanbase.
A couple of injuries have allowed for some players to push their way onto the Opening Day roster that may not have made it otherwise, and allowed for others that may not be so deserving to have saved a spot.
Let's look at seven players you may have forgotten made the Opening Day roster last season, If nothing else, let this be an assurance that some of the lesser valuable players may not be with the club once the playoffs role around.
First up...a player that has played his way onto the 2023 Opening Day roster.
Ronel Blanco
Ronel Blanco has generated headlines after his dominant showing in the Dominican Winter League and his phenomenal Spring Training. Blanco is being stretched out as a potential spot starter this year, and is well deserving of a roster spot.
He was barely a blip on the radar last season, so it is easy to forget he was on the initial 26-man roster last season. Blanco appeared in only seven games, posting a -0.2 bWAR and a 7.11 ERA with a 1.90 WHIP. He didn't last long and spent the rest of the season in Sugar Land. Let's hope his stint this year is a permanent one and that he continues to build on the progress he has made.