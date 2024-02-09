Ryan Pressly has adorable surprise for young Astros fan
This local family just experienced a moment they'll never forget.
By Drew Koch
How can you not love the game of baseball? While America's pastime may play second-fiddle to the NFL, especially this time of year, sometimes stories emerge that warm your heart and make you appreciate how great the game of baseball truly is.
Blake Foley, an 11-year-old Astros fan from Houston, got an unexpected treat from one of his neighbors this past week. While playing catch with his mom in the front yard, a car stopped and out stepped someone they didn't expect - Houston Astros reliever Ryan Pressly.
Pressly reportedly asked Blake's mom, Hope, if he could borrow her glove in order to play catch with her son. ABC 13 in Houston interviewed Foley after the experience, and he was elated. Hope was quoted as saying, "The whole city should know how amazing Ryan Pressly is and what he did to spend time with a huge Astros fan."
It won't be long before Pressly and the rest of the Houston Astros roster make their way down to Florida for spring training, Pitchers and catchers report to The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex on Feb. 15, and the Astros' first Grapefruit League game is held on Feb. 24 against the Washington Nationals.
And while Pressly will be still be part of the Houston bullpen in 2024, his role may change slightly after the addition of Josh Hader. The left-hander is expected to act as the Astros' closer during the upcoming season, but hasn't ruled out expanding his role beyond just the ninth inning either. Look for both Pressly and Hader, along with Bryan Abreu, to lock down the backend of the Astros bullpen.
ABC 13 also reported that not only did Pressly toss the ball around with Blake for several minutes, but also allowed the young Astros fan to take some swings off the Houston reliever. Pressly left Blake and his mom with an unforgettable experience, and one that can be shared with friends and family for years to come.