Report Card Series: Grading Jose Altuve in the 2022 Season
Grading Jose Altuve's 2022 Season
The 2022 Houston Astros secured their second World Series in franchise history. After 106 wins and a world championship, it's safe to say most members of the team performed well and met or exceeded expectations.
We've broken down the starting rotation and have moved on to position players, leading off with Yordan Alvarez. Next on the list--the face of the franchise.
2022 was good to Jose Altuve. The Astros' second baseman put together his best season since he took home to AL MVP in 2017. It's not a coincidence both of those years have ended with Houston earning a World Series ring.
Altuve raked last season, racking up a .300 batting average, 28 home runs, 57 RBI, a .921 OPS and a 160 OPS+. His .921 OPS was fifth best in the game, fourth among qualified hitters. The 160 OPS+ tied for a career high. His 5.1 bWAR was his highest since 2018. He took home a Silver Slugger and finished fifth in AL MVP voting for his efforts.
Altuve has been known for years as one of the best playoff performers in big league history. Heading into October, he carried a career .907 playoff OPS with 23 home runs, second most in MLB history. This October, Jose's bat abandoned him in the ALDS and ALCS. Altuve actually went hitless against the Mariners, striking out six times. He scuffled against New York, hitting .188 in the series.
He did regain form in the Fall Classic, hitting .308 with two doubles, but again no home runs. Altuve finished October having hit .190 with a .483 OPS, also without adding to his career playoff home run total.
Altuve's playoff struggles were somewhat surprising, and they do keep him from receiving an A+ for the season, but for the most part, his dominant regular season, and semi-regaining of form in the World Series, outweigh his early round October shortcomings.
Jose Altuve's 2022 Report Card: A (96/100)