Ranking the Astros most deserving of a contract extension
With so many Astros headed for free agency in the next couple of years, let's take a look at who is most deserving of an extension.
By Alec Brown
#3 Bryan Abreu
Seeing Bryan Abreu this high on a list of deserving extension candidates may be a surprise, but he needs to be in Houston for the long haul. Locking him up now before he gets even more costly would be the wise play.
Abreu is coming off of a dominant season, recording a 1.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 12.5 SO9. This was Abreu's second straight season with a sub 2.00 ERA.
His slider and fastball are untouchable, and as Ryan Pressly ages, Abreu is likely the closer of the future. Dating back to his time as a prospect, Houston has viewed him as a potential starter. Either way, arms like this don't grow on trees.
Abreu has been the key cog in what has been a untouchable bullpen over the last two seasons. With so many key pieces hitting free agency, Houston has to ensure Abreu is here for the long haul.