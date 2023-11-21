Ranking the Astros most deserving of a contract extension
With so many Astros headed for free agency in the next couple of years, let's take a look at who is most deserving of an extension.
By Alec Brown
#2 Kyle Tucker
Struggles in the 2023 postseason aside, Kyle Tucker is one of the most valuable and productive players in the MLB. He's going to get paid like it. For once, Jim Crane should be the owner to do it.
Tucker is a serious 30/30 threat every season, he's an on-base machine, he rarely strikes out, and out of character first half of 2023 aside, plays Gold Glove caliber defense in right field.
Lefties that crush lefties don't grow on trees, and Tucker is a big piece of what offers Yordan so much protection in the heart of the order.
And one of King Tuck's most overlooked attributes is his durability. The best ability is availability. Tucker posts every day. You simply can't replace somebody that takes the field each day and brings the run production, stolen bases, defense, and intangibles that Kyle Tucker does. If Houston wants to contend for the long haul, locking up Kyle Tucker is a must.