Projecting Astros rotation after 2024 trade deadline, hopeful Justin Verlander return
By Drew Koch
While the Houston Astros may have overpaid for Yusei Kikuchi's services, he's part of the roster now and will join the starting rotation in short order. A number of Astros fans and baseball observers were shocked by the price tag attached to the trade that brought the left-hander to Space City, but the veteran certainly helps to shore up Houston's injury-riddled starting rotation.
Speaking of which, it appears that Astros fans will soon get to see one of their favorites back on the hill in short order. Justin Verlander has missed more than a month of action after being shelved back in mid-June with a neck injury, but the former Cy Young Award-winner is nearing a rehab assignment after completing a bullpen session earlier this week.
When JV returns, someone in the Astros rotation will inevitably be sent down. Hot on Verlander's heels is fellow right-handed starter Luis Garcia. Rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, Garcia is still behind Verlander, but the Astros starter did throw two simulated innings and could be back in the rotation later this month.
So what might the Astros' starting rotation look like with the MLB trade deadline in the rearview mirror and Verlander nearing a return? For starters, Framber Valdez will join Verlander as Joe Espada's best 1-2 punch. Look for the duo of Verlander and Valdez atop the Astros rotation.
Ronel Blanco's performance this season cannot be ignored. While many will point to his no-hitter, which was phenomenal, Blanco has the best ERA (2.95) among all of Houston starting pitchers this season. His success is no fluke, and the right-hander will surely be among the Astros' five best arms during the second half of the season. A little caution, however: Blanco is in uncharted territory in terms of innings pitched, and that will be something to monitor down the stretch.
Astros Player
Position
Justin Verlander
RHP
Framber Valdez
LHP
Ronel Blanco
RHP
Yusei Kikuchi
LHP
Hunter Brown
RHP
The Astros' newest addition will be part of the rotation as well. Kikuchi is a veteran pitcher who'll slot into the No. 3 or 4 role in the rotation and give Espada quality innings. Kikuchi's strikeout numbers are up and he keeps the base paths clear of free runners. While a number of the advanced metrics don't view Kikuchi in a good light, it's hard to argue with a 3.66 FIP and 20.1% strikeout to walk ratio.
The back end of the Astros starting rotation will feature Yusei Kikuchi and Hunter Brown
The final spot in the Astros' starting rotation has to go to Hunter Brown. In his second full year in the bigs, Brown is finally turning into the pitcher that Astros fans have been dying to see since he was drafted in 2019. Brown struggled early, but in his last 10 starts, the 25-year-old is 8-2 with a 2.23 ERA. The biggest difference for Brown is the long ball. After giving up 1.79 home runs per nine innings pitched through his first 11 starts, that number has dropped to 0.59.
Throw in Garcia's eventual return to the Astros starting rotation, and the potential of Lance McCullers Jr. coming back in September, and you can see why Houston's front office feels good about the pitching staff heading into the dog days of summer.