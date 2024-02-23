Previewing the Astros' bullpen candidates who could replace Neris, Stanek, and Maton
The Astros back of the bullpen is elite. Before the game gets to Abreu, Pressly, and Hader, there are plenty of questions.
By Alec Brown
4 of 4
Ronel Blanco/Brandon Bielak
Ronel Blanco made 17 appearances for the Astros in 2023, starting seven times. In his 10 relief appearances, Blanco posted a 3.86 ERA.
Bielak was primarily a starter in 2023, but has come out of the bullpen 39 times in 60 career appearances.
Both are names to keep an eye on cracking the Opening Day roste,r with both Justin Verlander and J.P. France behind schedule with injuries. Of the two, Blanco is likely a better relief option for the long haul, but Bielak is out of minor league options.
This will be an interesting battle to keep an eye on this spring.