Astros take advantage of Royals roster crunch to land their next breakout reliever
The Astros landed Dylan Coleman in a trade with the Royals today. Coleman could be Houston's next breakout arm.
By Alec Brown
Trading for a pitcher coming off of a season with an 8.84 ERA typically doesn't get the fanbase very fired up. In fact, many Houston Astros fans are likely rolling their eyes at the Astros most recent acquisition of Dylan Coleman.
Coleman struggled mightily in 2023, posting an 8.84 ERA and 2.02 WHIP in only 18.1 innings of work. With the Royals facing a roster crunch on their 40-man roster, KC decided to punt on Coleman. The Astros were wise to pounce on Coleman.
Astros make trade with Royals for promising reliever Dylan Coleman
It's been only one year since he was named as the Royal on the rise after a strong 2022. In 74.1 innings from 2021-2022, Coleman recorded a 2.66 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 156 ERA+. His walk rates were high, walking 4.6 batters per nine, but his high-octane stuff screamed high-leverage arm and future closer.
As Coleman struggled in 2023, he was shuttled back and forth on occasion between the big league club and AAA. For a group as sorely lacking in talent as KC, abandoning somebody that only one year ago was the good out of the bullpen is a miss.
Dana Brown was adamant he wasn't interested in overpaying for a reliever, and he landed a potentially great one here for next to nothing.
Even with last season's struggles, Coleman has a career ERA of 3.88. He has a three-pitch arsenal of fastball, sweeper, and cutter. He's been working with Tread this off-season on the shape of his sweeper.
The Astros likely wouldn't have been able to land anybody better than Coleman in the Rule 5 draft, and they were able to land him for only Carlos Mateo. This was a very cost-efficient trade. Landing a reliever with this good of pure stuff is a good move for Houston and will allow them to land another key piece or two barring what they do with their 40-man roster and any other trades made.
Coleman could very well be the next reclamation reliever in line for the Astros. Will Harris, Collin McHugh, Phil Maton and more came to Houston with good stuff, but poor career numbers, before establishing themselves in Houston. The change of scenery could be exactly what's needed for Dylan Coleman to be unleashed.