Predicting the Astros Representatives in the All-Star Game
By Alec Brown
We are less than a month away from the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. With voting open, it's time to speculate on which Astros may be participants.
Some Astros that are quite familiar with the game may be left out while some would-be first time participants are making compelling cases. And how has injury impacted the two best players on the team?
Let's predict the four Astros that will be participants in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.
Starting pitcher: Framber Valdez
The Framchise won't start for the AL All-Stars, but he's got a compelling case. Framber Valdez is currently fifth in the MLB in ERA with a 2.36 and his 1.06 WHIP is tied for 11th in the AL.
His 2.4bWAR is sixth in the game and his 2.94 FIP is fifth-best. If the Astros would give Valdez some run support when he started, he'd likely be looking at better than a 6-5 record.
Framber made his first All-Star game last season en route to a top-five Cy Young finish, and he's been even better this season, allowing half an earned run less per game, walking one less batter per nine and striking out one more batter per nine. His 10 quality starts are tied for second in the game. Valdez is a lock to make the AL All-Star team.