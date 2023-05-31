All-Star Game Voting Is Live--How To Vote For The Astros
By Alec Brown
Voting for the 93rd MLB All-Star Game launched today and the reigning world champs have multiple players deserving of the vote. Fans are able to vote at this link five times per day on MLB.com, the MLB app and the 30 MLB team specific websites.
The top-two vote getters at each position (with six outfielders) will be revealed at the end of phase one of voting on June 22 while phase two wraps up on June 29th. The top vote getters at each position will be announced as starters on July 2.
Dusty Baker and his coaching staff will be managing the AL All-Stars for the second consecutive season. Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thompson and his staff will manage the NL team after finishing as runners up in the Fall Classic.
The Astros offense may not be as well represented as it has been in year's passed, but they should still send their fair share with a great deal of representation among pitchers.
Yordan Alvarez should be a lock as an outfielder, but Kyle Tucker is really the only other position player with a case. Jose Altuve has the career resume, but has only played in nine games this season. He will still make quite a case to get in due to his polarizing status and popularity in the fan vote.
As pitchers, Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier both have compelling cases as starters, as doe rookie Hunter Brown. Valdez is the most likely to be voted in. This would be Framber's second All-Star game. Phil Maton also has quite a case out of the bullpen. Maton leads the MLB with a 0.53 WHIP and had a 0.68 ERA. It may be unlikely that Maton gets in, but he deserves a shot.
Rookie Hunter Brown also may be left on the outside looking in, but his 3.12 ERA and 10.3 K/9 sure look nice. Brown will have many All-Star game berths ahead of him.
The game will be played on July 11th. AL West division rival Seattle will host the game.