Predicting the Astros Opening Day Roster: Outfield Edition
Center Field: Chas McCormick & Jake Meyers
Chas McCormick had an up and down 2022 season, one that even included a demotion to AAA. McCormick finished the year on a high note, posting a .772 OPS in the second half and functioning as the Astros everyday center fielder in October, where he made one of the best plays in Astros history.
I'm a believer Chas breaks out in a big way in 2023.
Joining Chas in center will be Jake Meyers. Meyers was great upon his big league debut in 2021, but suffered a shoulder injury in the 2021 ALDS. He returned in 2022, but wasn't close to the same, hitting .227 with a .582 OPS.
Jake ended up finishing the season in AAA, where he showed signs of regaining form.
His Spring Training stats aren't great, but the small sample size stats don't reflect the quality of contact he has made. His arm has also looked great, a concern Houston had with Meyers rehabbing last year.
McCormick will enter as the incumbent starter, but a health Jake Meyers gives Houston depth they just didn't have last season. If Yordan suffers a hand setback, or just needs a routine day off, the Astros will have plenty of games this season in which Meyers starts in center while McCormick mans left.