Analyzing Four Potential Breakout Candidates for the Astros in 2023
Looking at four Astros players that could break out in a big way in 2023
The Astros had a dominant season in 2022, capping off a 106-win season with a World Series title. The dynasty freight train keeps rolling along. A staple of the Astros dynasty has been the unheralded players that have come on strong and emerged from seemingly out of nowhere to become key pieces.
From Jeremy Peña to Collin McHugh, Will Smith to Cristian Javier and everybody in between, the unheralded sleeper is synonymous with Houston. Let's take a look at the four players most likely to break out in 2023.
Disclaimer: Hunter Brown and Forrest Whitley are not on this list, due to their status as highly touted prospects.
4) Chas McCormick
Chazzy Fizz has spent the better part of two seasons as the Astros' primary center fielder. He's actually provided above average production, posting a .250 career batting average with a .751 OPS. Even still, he was actually briefly demoted in the 2022 season before getting called back up and making the catch of his life to preserve the World Series.
He's a great option batting eighth in the order, but he still hasn't locked down the starting spot in center. Jake Meyers is back healthy, and according to Dusty Baker, the two are in a competition for the starting role.
Chas has done more than enough to have the spot. He is a fantastic defender and has proven himself in the postseason. Look for the fact that McCormick is still being asked to prove himself to stoke his motivational fire.
Chas may never become what George Springer was for the Astros in center field, but don't be surprised if Chas goes on to hit 20+ home runs with an OPS of around .780 in his first full season in the bigs.
Even if Meyers rebounds with full health, Chas can play left with questions around Yordan's hand and Michael Brantley's shoulder. If Chas stays healthy, he should play 130 games. If that's the consistency he receives, look for a big step forward from Chas.